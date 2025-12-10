Um guys, there’s actual evidence Meg and Dejon from Love Island have secretly split?!

26 mins ago

Rumours are circling the internet that Meg and Dejon have split just five months after Love Island, and here’s the evidence.

Despite a rocky time in the villa, the pair almost made it to the end, getting dumped right before the final. They’ve proven everyone wrong about their relationship, but is their time over?!

Well, the pair have both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yes, really. The Tab can confirm that Meg and Dejon are no longer following each other as of 10th December.

On top of that, they haven’t posted together for almost a month, since 16th November, when Meg shared a loved up pic of them kissing and wrote: “Love doing life with you.”

Now here’s where it gets messy. The pair are both on holiday in Egypt right now and have been posting around the same hotel, the Rixos Radamis in Sharm el Sheikh.

However, they haven’t actually posted any pictures together, and always seem to be in different areas of the hotel. Maybe they already had the holiday booked and didn’t want to miss out but are totally avoiding each other?!

It comes just weeks after Meg and Dejon slammed breakup rumours in an interview with The Sun. He said: “I know what I have with Meg – and how I feel about her and the most important thing is she knows how I feel about her and vice versa and I know how she feels about me.

“Our connection – every day our connection gets stronger and stronger and we feel more and more in love. That is all we focus on really.”

Meg then added: “Sometimes we just laugh at it – you have just got to be a better person and social media is not a real place at the end of the day.”

The Tab has reached out to Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams for comment.

Featured image by: Meg Moore/Instagram