Here’s the 50 Cent and Marlon Wayans beef explained, after that savage Instagram post

5 seconds ago

50 Cent and Marlon Wayans are going back and forth right now, but what even started the beef, and did Marlon defend Diddy? Here’s everything that’s actually happened.

It all started when Marlon Wayans warned 50 Cent about ‘karma’ for Diddy doc

On 8th December, Marlon Wayans went on The Cruz Show podcast and gave his hot take on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Diddy documentary series released on Netflix last week. The series was executive-produced by 50 Cent, who is known for having a long-term feud with Diddy

“Who’s telling the story? You can create any narrative as a producer or as a director, and as a storyteller. I can create a narrative,” Marlon said.

Marlon and Diddy were friendly in the 2000s – he has previously admitted he attended plenty of Diddy parties back in the day, but always “left early”.

“You’re creating a narrative, it doesn’t mean it’s true,” Marlon explained. “I can get interviews. I could get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true.”

He also gave a cautious warning to 50 Cent.

“You gotta be careful what you put out,” Wayans said in the same interview. “There’s a karma to every action. It’s between him and Puff,” Marlon said. “It’s between both of them and God.”

Then, Marlon stirred the pot even more last night by posting an AI-generated picture of 50 Cent and Diddy in a hot tub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans)

“Just for the record… Bro… let’s correct the narratives, Curtis. Rub a dub dub. STOP,” the caption said.

50 Cent has clapped back on Instagram

In a new Instagram post, 50 Cent posted pictures of Marlon draped in a pride flag and surrounded by multicoloured plastic balls.

“Diddy got this fool trying to get at me, LOL. No AI that’s ya vibe, boy. Keep my name out of ya mouth!” he said in his latest Instagram caption, seemingly making fun of Marlon for the pride-themed photoshoot.

50 Cent has previously addressed the rumours that he helped make the Diddy doc because of his personal beef with 50 Cent, claiming it has nothing to do with that.

“To be honest, just the culture itself,” 50 Cent told GQ. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on. Because [other rappers] will say, “I ain’t going to say nothing. I’m going to mind my business,” because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So that would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram