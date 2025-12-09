50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

2 hours ago

50 Cent helped produce a Netflix doc series exposing the rise and fall of Diddy, but now people are digging into his past legal trouble. Here’s what actually happened.

50 Cent was originally accused of domestic violence over a decade ago and denied the claims

Back in 2013, 50 Cent was charged for attacking his then-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, who is the mother of one of his children. Daphne alleged that 50 Cent broke down the door to a bedroom where she had been hiding from him and kicked her. By the time Los Angeles police arrived, 50 Cent had already left. Officers at the time estimated the cost of the damage as £4,700.

The rapper was charged with domestic violence and vandalism in July 2013. 50 Cent denied his ex-girlfriend’s claims and pleaded not guilty. In the end, 50 Cent avoided jail time by taking a plea deal to get the domestic violence charges dropped, leaving one plea of no contest to a count of misdemeanour vandalism.

His ex-girlfriend accused him of assault in an Instagram statement

More than ten years later, in 2024, Daphne Joy made an Instagram post alleging that 50 Cent had sexually and physically assaulted her. 50 Cent has strongly denied these claims.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on,” the statement said.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

At the time of the allegations, a representative for 50 Cent told People: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve-year-old child, have required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority, and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent sued Daphne Joy for defamation because of this Instagram statement, but the lawsuit was dropped a few months later.

