The Tab

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

50 Cent helped produce a Netflix doc series exposing the rise and fall of Diddy, but now people are digging into his past legal trouble. Here’s what actually happened.

50 Cent was originally accused of domestic violence over a decade ago and denied the claims

Back in 2013, 50 Cent was charged for attacking his then-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, who is the mother of one of his children. Daphne alleged that 50 Cent broke down the door to a bedroom where she had been hiding from him and kicked her. By the time Los Angeles police arrived, 50 Cent had already left. Officers at the time estimated the cost of the damage as £4,700.

The rapper was charged with domestic violence and vandalism in July 2013. 50 Cent denied his ex-girlfriend’s claims and pleaded not guilty. In the end, 50 Cent avoided jail time by taking a plea deal to get the domestic violence charges dropped, leaving one plea of no contest to a count of misdemeanour vandalism.

His ex-girlfriend accused him of assault in an Instagram statement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

More than ten years later, in 2024, Daphne Joy made an Instagram post alleging that 50 Cent had sexually and physically assaulted her.  50 Cent has strongly denied these claims.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor, and my God will handle you from this point on,” the statement said.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

At the time of the allegations, a representative for 50 Cent told People: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve-year-old child, have required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority, and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent sued Daphne Joy for defamation because of this Instagram statement, but the lawsuit was dropped a few months later.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Music Netflix P Diddy TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

50 Cent, Diddy

Diddy claps back at 50 Cent’s claim he sent him a ‘creepy’ gift from prison after Netflix series

Here’s what’s going on with Juror 160 from Netflix’s Diddy doc and that viral photo

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Latest

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!

Lancaster’s University Challenge 2026 Team Announced

Erin Malik

Your starter for… 2026

Brad Goreski Canada's Drag Race

Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

Harrison Brocklehurst

It honestly feels like he just vanished

Putin

Russian politician names 23 UK towns and cities in ‘target list’, and it’s low-key terrifying

Kieran Galpin

All of the locations have one thing in common

50 Cent’s ‘violent’ past with ex girlfriend comes to light after huge Netflix Diddy doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend

Diddy

Diddy’s mum claps back at Netflix doc, addresses ‘abusive parent’ claims and if he really hit her

Kieran Galpin

A former friend of Diddy’s claimed he called his mum a ‘b*tch and slapped her’

Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton speaks out about ‘cruel’ backlash and Netflix claims he ‘beat her’

Hayley Soen

She and her son Justin Combs have been put in a ‘heartbreaking game’

Right, here’s what ‘yellow font’ means on TikTok because the trend is everywhere

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Stranger Things Winona Ryder snubbed

Justice for Joyce! Why everyone’s fuming Winona Ryder is getting snubbed by Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

The streets do not forget she was the main character

Cinnabon worker fired after ‘vile’ racist attack on two customers in shocking viral video

Ellissa Bain

The bakery chain has released a statement

Could this Stranger Things season five ‘set leak’ mean an old character will return?!

Hebe Hancock

Bring them back!