The Tab

MAFS UK bride Leisha officially moves on from Reiss by snogging a Love Island winner

They were caught kissing at a Christmas party

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The MAFS UK 2025 bride Leisha Lightbody seems to have moved on from her on-screen husband Reiss, because she pulled a former Love Island winner.

At a Christmas event this weekend, people spotted Leisha snogging Jack Fincham, who won Love Island back in 2018 with Dani Dyer. They were at the Tulleys Christmas Light Festival in Sussex.

mafs uk 2025 leisha and reiss

Leisha and Reiss after their split
(Image via Channel 4)

A source told The Sun: “Jack and Leisha were all over each other for the whole night and didn’t seem to care who was watching. Leisha is clearly no longer heartbroken over Reiss and it looks like Jack’s definitely moved on from Chloe. It looked like a lot more than a drunken kiss.”

Jack has been single for a few months, following his split from the TOWIE star Chloe Brockett (for the eight time. Seriously).

Leisha made it to the end of MAFS UK with Reiss. However, they split between when final vows were filmed (reportedly at the end of April 2025) and the reunion (which apparently took place in June). She explained in a lengthy Instagram post: “Once we left the apartments, I felt the coldness and distance set in, and deep down I knew something wasn’t as it seemed. When we were together every day, he seemed happy and intimate but the moment I asked for emotional connection, it was dismissed as me being ‘too much.'” Reiss briefly got back with his on-and-off girlfriend, the TOWIE star Dani.

Plenty of Love Island contestants and MAFS participants were also at the event with Leisha, including Holly and Kristina from MAFS 2024, and then Bailey and Dean from this year. Joey Essex was there. Of course he was.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4, and @leishalightbody.

More on: Love Island MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

mafs australia 2023 couple jack and tori together

Infamous MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori spotted together – what does this mean?!

mafs uk 2025 davide anica and keye

MAFS groom Keye details exact conversation that caused break-up with Davide two days later

Latest
Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean