MAFS UK bride Leisha officially moves on from Reiss by snogging a Love Island winner

The MAFS UK 2025 bride Leisha Lightbody seems to have moved on from her on-screen husband Reiss, because she pulled a former Love Island winner.

At a Christmas event this weekend, people spotted Leisha snogging Jack Fincham, who won Love Island back in 2018 with Dani Dyer. They were at the Tulleys Christmas Light Festival in Sussex.

A source told The Sun: “Jack and Leisha were all over each other for the whole night and didn’t seem to care who was watching. Leisha is clearly no longer heartbroken over Reiss and it looks like Jack’s definitely moved on from Chloe. It looked like a lot more than a drunken kiss.”

Jack has been single for a few months, following his split from the TOWIE star Chloe Brockett (for the eight time. Seriously).

Leisha made it to the end of MAFS UK with Reiss. However, they split between when final vows were filmed (reportedly at the end of April 2025) and the reunion (which apparently took place in June). She explained in a lengthy Instagram post: “Once we left the apartments, I felt the coldness and distance set in, and deep down I knew something wasn’t as it seemed. When we were together every day, he seemed happy and intimate but the moment I asked for emotional connection, it was dismissed as me being ‘too much.'” Reiss briefly got back with his on-and-off girlfriend, the TOWIE star Dani.

Plenty of Love Island contestants and MAFS participants were also at the event with Leisha, including Holly and Kristina from MAFS 2024, and then Bailey and Dean from this year. Joey Essex was there. Of course he was.

