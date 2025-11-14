Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

It has nothing to do with the night out

2 hours ago

Leisha and Reiss arrived to the MAFS UK reunion separately after breaking up, and she’s now opened up about the heartbreaking real reason why they split.

The pair both chose to commit to each other at the final vows and seemed committed to making things work, but it all came crashing down after they left the apartments.

During the reunion, they spoke in detail about a flirty night out that led to them calling it quits. However, the cracks were showing long before that.

In an Instagram post, Leisha explained that she noticed Reiss turn “cold” and “distant” as soon as they got into the real world, and that’s what ultimately made them split.

“I walked into this marriage with an open heart and pure intentions. I gave everything I had love, effort, patience and understanding but sometimes even your best isn’t enough for someone who isn’t ready to receive it,” she wrote.

“Once we left the apartments, I felt the coldness and distance set in, and deep down I knew something wasn’t as it seemed. When we were together every day, he seemed happy and intimate but the moment I asked for emotional connection, it was dismissed as me being ‘too much’.”

Leisha added: “Marriage takes commitment, honesty, and hard work but when temptation calls, some forget what their vows were built on. I truly believed our core values were strong enough to carry us through, but in the end, it wasn’t given the chance to grow. I was left to pick up the pieces of a heart that only ever wanted to love.”

The relationship always seemed one-sided, so I’m not surprised. Leisha really felt like she loved Reiss, and it was sadly never reciprocated.

