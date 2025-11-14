The Tab

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

It has nothing to do with the night out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Leisha and Reiss arrived to the MAFS UK reunion separately after breaking up, and she’s now opened up about the heartbreaking real reason why they split.

The pair both chose to commit to each other at the final vows and seemed committed to making things work, but it all came crashing down after they left the apartments.

During the reunion, they spoke in detail about a flirty night out that led to them calling it quits. However, the cracks were showing long before that.

Credit: Channel 4

In an Instagram post, Leisha explained that she noticed Reiss turn “cold” and “distant” as soon as they got into the real world, and that’s what ultimately made them split.

“I walked into this marriage with an open heart and pure intentions. I gave everything I had love, effort, patience and understanding but sometimes even your best isn’t enough for someone who isn’t ready to receive it,” she wrote.

“Once we left the apartments, I felt the coldness and distance set in, and deep down I knew something wasn’t as it seemed. When we were together every day, he seemed happy and intimate but the moment I asked for emotional connection, it was dismissed as me being ‘too much’.”

Leisha added: “Marriage takes commitment, honesty, and hard work but when temptation calls, some forget what their vows were built on. I truly believed our core values were strong enough to carry us through, but in the end, it wasn’t given the chance to grow. I was left to pick up the pieces of a heart that only ever wanted to love.”

Most Read

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The relationship always seemed one-sided, so I’m not surprised. Leisha really felt like she loved Reiss, and it was sadly never reciprocated.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

What actually went down between MAFS’ Julia-Ruth and Joe after the holiday, and it’s juicy

Julia-Ruth

Chiropractor explains Julia-Ruth’s ‘worm’ posture on MAFS, but her reason might be even better

MAFS UK 2025 bride groom dating

Guys, you’ll never guess which MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom might be dating now

Latest

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

olympics

The Olympics to ban trans women from competing, but this missing context proves it’s stupid af

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, critical thinking skills are dead

How to live colourfully at uni when everything is so grey

Faye Robinson

A York second-year’s guide to surviving seasonal depression