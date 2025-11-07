MAFS UK 2025 couple split after the show as groom goes back to his ‘Playboy lifestyle’

56 mins ago

Another bit of MAFS UK gossip has just dropped and it’s so juicy. Apparently, one of the couples stays together, but has since split after the show because of the groom’s “Playboy” behaviour.

We’ve just had the last commitment ceremony and final dates, so all that’s left of the 2025 series is to see who decides to stay a couple and split at the tense final vows.

MAFS gossip TikToker Jasmine Hunt spoke to one of the brides, and a lot of drama has reportedly gone down between one couple since the show. I’m seated.

According to the bride, her groom’s intentions in the experiment “weren’t as pure” and things quickly changed after the experiment as he went back to his “Playboy lifestyle”.

“I have spoken to one of our MAFS brides this week. She is just the loveliest human ever. I’m not gonna disclose who it is, because I don’t want her to get in trouble, but she’s giving some good gossip,” the TikToker said.

“She has told me that she definitely feels like she brought her groom out of his shell during the experiment, although she is disappointed that clearly his intentions were not as pure as hers going into the experiment. Kinda guessed it. Can’t lie.”

A lot of women have reportedly “come out of the woodwork” since the show has aired and have been messaging the bride, giving her info about the groom’s messy past.

“She has also said that he definitely led a Playboy lifestyle before going into the experiment, that his intentions weren’t as pure, and clearly, coming out of the experiment, they still haven’t been pure,” the TikToker continued.

“She also said that unfortunately when they come out of the experiment, things change. People go back to their normal lives, what they’re used to. So I can only assume that they are not still together and maybe he went back to his Playboy lifestyle that she thinks he led in the beginning anyway.”

She then gave a little hint as to who the drama is about, saying: “The last date he took her on. Sorry, no, no, no, no, no, no. I would have had the exact same reaction she had. So she did not overreact at all. Make your assumptions.”

I think it’s pretty obvious who it’s about. There was only one terrible final date.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4