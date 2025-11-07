The Tab

MAFS UK 2025 couple split after the show as groom goes back to his ‘Playboy lifestyle’

Apparently things quickly changed after the experiment

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Another bit of MAFS UK gossip has just dropped and it’s so juicy. Apparently, one of the couples stays together, but has since split after the show because of the groom’s “Playboy” behaviour.

We’ve just had the last commitment ceremony and final dates, so all that’s left of the 2025 series is to see who decides to stay a couple and split at the tense final vows.

MAFS gossip TikToker Jasmine Hunt spoke to one of the brides, and a lot of drama has reportedly gone down between one couple since the show. I’m seated.

According to the bride, her groom’s intentions in the experiment “weren’t as pure” and things quickly changed after the experiment as he went back to his “Playboy lifestyle”.

“I have spoken to one of our MAFS brides this week. She is just the loveliest human ever. I’m not gonna disclose who it is, because I don’t want her to get in trouble, but she’s giving some good gossip,” the TikToker said.

“She has told me that she definitely feels like she brought her groom out of his shell during the experiment, although she is disappointed that clearly his intentions were not as pure as hers going into the experiment. Kinda guessed it. Can’t lie.”

@jasminehunt99

A MAFS bride has given us the juice 🥤 👰🏼 #mafsuk #mafs #mafs2025 #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsighttok

♬ sonido original – En Línea

A lot of women have reportedly “come out of the woodwork” since the show has aired and have been messaging the bride, giving her info about the groom’s messy past.

“She has also said that he definitely led a Playboy lifestyle before going into the experiment, that his intentions weren’t as pure, and clearly, coming out of the experiment, they still haven’t been pure,” the TikToker continued.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

“She also said that unfortunately when they come out of the experiment, things change. People go back to their normal lives, what they’re used to. So I can only assume that they are not still together and maybe he went back to his Playboy lifestyle that she thinks he led in the beginning anyway.”

She then gave a little hint as to who the drama is about, saying: “The last date he took her on. Sorry, no, no, no, no, no, no. I would have had the exact same reaction she had. So she did not overreact at all. Make your assumptions.”

I think it’s pretty obvious who it’s about. There was only one terrible final date.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4 

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Latest
Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

Suchismita Ghosh

The Duffer Brothers also called the rumours ‘wildly inaccurate’

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

Suchismita Ghosh

The Duffer Brothers also called the rumours ‘wildly inaccurate’