There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

After getting accused of joining Hinge during his marriage to Nelly on MAFS UK, Steven has been sharing some hard evidence he didn’t. Now, he’s back with even more.

Nelly’s friend confronted him with screenshots printed out on paper that appeared to show him on the dating app during the homestays week. He denied it, and they left the experiment at the next commitment ceremony.

Steven immediately went on Instagram after the episode aired and posted screenshots of emails from Hinge in 2023 showing he was banned from the app, so it was impossible for him to be on the app.

He’s now posted a video which he claims was filmed on 16th April 2025, the day he went to Manchester to film a scene for MAFS, which shows him trying to set him a new account. He’s not able to, and a message from Hinge pops up saying he’s been banned for violating their terms.

“Not that I need to show any more proof here, but seem as you all like to talk and form opinions. I’m not going to be mad into looking like a ‘cheat’ for the sake of entertainment,” he wrote in the caption.

Steven claimed this is what he was doing in MAFS UK scene – Downloading Hinge on his phone and putting in his phone number and the code provided “to be met with an account is banned and make an appeal by August 2024”. His appeal obviously wasn’t approved, which is why the date is old.

“But you can make out as if I was deleting the app from my phone for entertainment purposes it’s fine… I’ve got thick skin to deal with the abuse received over it,” he said.

“This means, I was banned from @hinge back in November 2023 for violating terms of service (still yet to be known what those violations are) banned a month after my last relationship break-up of October 2023 and any new profiles attempted to be set up will be removed immediately… Oh, and if a new profile was set up during my ‘home stays’ where was my ‘new here’ next to my name?”

Steven claimed that if he had just set up a new account, it would say it was a “new” profile. And that’s not all. In a second post, he re-shared the same emails from Hinge he posted before, as well as screenshots showing the two times he tried to set up a new profile, which were both removed straight away.

“So, was it a new profile that I somehow set up, or was it in fact an image of mine used copied over someone else’s profile. Because, how convenient of if all the day I was travelling up to Manchester to film a scene cutting it off (a scene Nelly knew about) and I happened to match up with her flatmates friend that day travelling up,” he added.

“With how big Manchester is, the person I allegedly match up with is her friend & more to the point, how on earth would that friend even know what I looked like if she hadn’t seen who Nelly was partnered up with!? All seems a little fishy to me to be honest.”

Would he really go to such extreme lengths to defend a lie? After he’s already left the experiment, too? I hate to say it, but I think he might be telling the truth. Plus, MAFS’ rules on phones only proves it more.

