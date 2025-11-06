The Tab

This MAFS UK 2025 couple are still together as groom is caught bragging about it at a party

‘Maybe a few too many drinkies were involved’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A MAFS UK 2025 couple are confirmed to still be together after the show, as the groom has been caught red-handed bragging about the fact at a party.

Yesterday, The Tab confirmed the number of couples still together has been leaked, and now we appear to have some names of those involved. If you don’t want the spoiler, look away now!

Apparently, one of the couples still together are intruder bride and groom, Abi and John. I mean, that should be a surprise to absolutely nobody. The rumour has started on TikTok, with a source alleging they saw John at an event two weeks ago, still wearing his wedding ring and telling everyone they’re still together.

MAFS UK 2025 couple still together

via E4

“He was telling people he is still together with his wife,” the video claimed. “They’re still married.” The poster added: “It’s giving Disney princess finds her prince. If these two don’t have a cockapoo and a baby in the next year I will be shocked. John and Abi, allegedly, still together. Probably a shock to nobody.” I mean, they have looked pretty perfect from day one.

Someone in the comments then made the very fair point that cast members can get into big trouble for telling people the outcome of their relationships. The creator replied: “John was telling the party they are still together…maybe a few too many drinkies were involved.”

The MAFS UK 2025 finale will air on Wednesday 12th November, followed by a two-part reunion on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Channel 4 has obviously not commented on the rumours, and would never say anything about the outcome of the show. A MAFS rep previously told The Tab: “Viewers of Married At First Sight UK will be able to watch or stream the show to see how relationships play out in the coming weeks. Viewers will see final vows and the reunion very soon.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

This detail in Leigh and Leah’s final MAFS UK date foreshadows a huge bust up coming

Steven was accused of being on dating apps during MAFS UK 2025

We have hard evidence it was actually impossible for Steven to have been on Hinge during MAFS

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Latest
Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

woah vicky

‘Help me’: YouTuber WoahVicky’s creepy livestreams are raising concern for her safety

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so worried

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

woah vicky

‘Help me’: YouTuber WoahVicky’s creepy livestreams are raising concern for her safety

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so worried