This MAFS UK 2025 couple are still together as groom is caught bragging about it at a party

4 hours ago

A MAFS UK 2025 couple are confirmed to still be together after the show, as the groom has been caught red-handed bragging about the fact at a party.

Yesterday, The Tab confirmed the number of couples still together has been leaked, and now we appear to have some names of those involved. If you don’t want the spoiler, look away now!

Apparently, one of the couples still together are intruder bride and groom, Abi and John. I mean, that should be a surprise to absolutely nobody. The rumour has started on TikTok, with a source alleging they saw John at an event two weeks ago, still wearing his wedding ring and telling everyone they’re still together.

“He was telling people he is still together with his wife,” the video claimed. “They’re still married.” The poster added: “It’s giving Disney princess finds her prince. If these two don’t have a cockapoo and a baby in the next year I will be shocked. John and Abi, allegedly, still together. Probably a shock to nobody.” I mean, they have looked pretty perfect from day one.

Someone in the comments then made the very fair point that cast members can get into big trouble for telling people the outcome of their relationships. The creator replied: “John was telling the party they are still together…maybe a few too many drinkies were involved.”

The MAFS UK 2025 finale will air on Wednesday 12th November, followed by a two-part reunion on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th.

Channel 4 has obviously not commented on the rumours, and would never say anything about the outcome of the show. A MAFS rep previously told The Tab: “Viewers of Married At First Sight UK will be able to watch or stream the show to see how relationships play out in the coming weeks. Viewers will see final vows and the reunion very soon.”

