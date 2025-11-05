Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

6 hours ago

The number of couples who are still together at the end of filming for MAFS UK 2025 has seemingly been leaked, The Tab can confirm.

We’re just about to head into the final few episodes of the experiment, and soon the couples will say their final vows. There, we will find out who has made it to the end of the experiment, and worked out. Then, we’re getting a reunion, where we will find out who is still together in a more present day, and made it work beyond the experiment.

But, if you can’t wait that long, we have some answers for you already. A source has revealed to The Tab the number of couples who last to the end of filming, and some updates on them now. Every year a number of spoilers seem to get leaked, and we’ve had loads for the 2025 series so far. But this is definitely the biggest.

It’s been claimed that TWO couples make it to the end of the experiment, and leave filming still together. Beyond that, it looks as though one couple is definitely still together at the reunion, but the other may have broken up since.

The timeline for the breakup isn’t confirmed, but yesterday it was reported Keye and Davide make it all the way to the end of the show, but now “hate each other”. They have apparently since broken up because Keye was allegedly “on dating apps the entire time” the experiment was taking place. He’s not addressed this rumour.

At the moment, the couples on the show are: Grace and Ashley, Keye and Davide, Leigh and Leah, Rebecca and Bailey, Leisha and Reiss, and Abi and John. Who will make it? I can’t wait to find out!

The finale will air on Wednesday 12th November, followed by a two-part reunion on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th.

Channel 4 has obviously not commented on the rumours, and would never say anything about the outcome of the show. A MAFS rep previously told The Tab: “Viewers of Married At First Sight UK will be able to watch or stream the show to see how relationships play out in the coming weeks. Viewers will see final vows and the reunion very soon.”

