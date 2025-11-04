The Tab

Named: The MAFS UK 2025 couple who leave the show together but ‘hate each other’ now

It’s been revealed a huge revelation has rocked this couple post filming

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The couple apparently at the centre of some big MAFS UK 2025 drama have now been named. Last week, it was reported a favourite couple make it to the end of the show together, but since then have ended things. They are said to be in such a sorry state, they now “hate each other”.

It was first claimed a couple will make it all the way to the end of the show and look like the perfect match, but since then it’s all turned sour. The reason being is because one half of the couple was allegedly on a dating app the whole time they were taking part in the experiment. It was claimed the two involved “now hate each other” after the revelation.

Now, given the last few days, people believed it might have been Nelly and Steven involved. During homestays, Nelly accused Steven of being on Hinge. But, they don’t make it to the end of the show together, as Steven has today spoiled, so it can’t be them. In the middle of all these rumours, the initial source of the gossip has felt the need to clarify who it *actually* is they say is involved.

MAFS UK couple Davide and Keye

via E4

The news has come from a TikTok creator, who always has MAFS gossip. She has claimed her anonymous source for the spoiler is someone who knows a cast member. She has since claimed the couple is actually Keye and Davide, alleging Keye was on a dating app. “Keye was on dating apps the whole time,” it was claimed.

Clearly, Steven’s brother is glad he’s off the hook. Steven’s brother Marcus has been up in all the MAFS gossip this year, and he commented on the video revealing the names and said: “Rumour has it, you might be speaking straight facts in this one.” Oh?!

The Tab has reached out to Channel 4 for comment, and it was confirmed the show would not comment on spoilers.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
