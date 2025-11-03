People think this MAFS UK 2025 bride is now dating her groom’s BROTHER in wild switch

14 hours ago

In what would be the wildest twist in all of history, people now think bride Nelly is dating Steven’s BROTHER after MAFS UK 2025?! I’m actually so shook by this.

Right now, Nelly and Steven are in the pits. They’re not making it past the next commitment ceremony, are they? As it stands, they’ve spent the last couple of weeks permanently arguing, and things went drastically down hill after partner swap week, when Steven was flirting with April and picking every fault he could with Nelly.

It then got even worse when during homestays, Nelly’s friend accused Steven of being on a dating app the entire time the experiment was taking place. It really couldn’t get much worse.

But now people have looked on socials, and noted Nelly is looking very close to….Steven’s brother?! A crossover I never saw coming.

Steven’s brother Marcus has shared several photos of him hanging out with Nelly, with one captioned: “She said yes… to Wembley tickets.” Very familiar for just your brother’s partner, right? Steven is notably absent from all the pictures.

People on TikTok are really running away with this. In the comment section of one person sharing the pictures, someone said: “I said omg she’s with his brother when I saw those pictures.”

Some context to this, it looks as though Nelly first met Steven’s brother during a scene during friends and family week, that never made it to air. “Production arranged this so out of my hands, unfortunately,” Steven said of why we didn’t see any of it unfold. Um, were they keeping this from us for a reason?!

Of course, as per all the drama we’re hearing about, this is all just wild speculation and nothing has been confirmed. But, it’s fun rumour nonetheless.

