People think this MAFS UK 2025 bride is now dating her groom’s BROTHER in wild switch

I need to sit down

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

In what would be the wildest twist in all of history, people now think bride Nelly is dating Steven’s BROTHER after MAFS UK 2025?! I’m actually so shook by this.

Right now, Nelly and Steven are in the pits. They’re not making it past the next commitment ceremony, are they? As it stands, they’ve spent the last couple of weeks permanently arguing, and things went drastically down hill after partner swap week, when Steven was flirting with April and picking every fault he could with Nelly.

It then got even worse when during homestays, Nelly’s friend accused Steven of being on a dating app the entire time the experiment was taking place. It really couldn’t get much worse.

But now people have looked on socials, and noted Nelly is looking very close to….Steven’s brother?! A crossover I never saw coming.

MAFS UK 2025 bride Nelly with Steven's brother

via Instagram

Steven’s brother Marcus has shared several photos of him hanging out with Nelly, with one captioned: “She said yes… to Wembley tickets.” Very familiar for just your brother’s partner, right? Steven is notably absent from all the pictures.

People on TikTok are really running away with this. In the comment section of one person sharing the pictures, someone said: “I said omg she’s with his brother when I saw those pictures.”

Some context to this, it looks as though Nelly first met Steven’s brother during a scene during friends and family week, that never made it to air. “Production arranged this so out of my hands, unfortunately,” Steven said of why we didn’t see any of it unfold. Um, were they keeping this from us for a reason?!

Of course, as per all the drama we’re hearing about, this is all just wild speculation and nothing has been confirmed. But, it’s fun rumour nonetheless.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

