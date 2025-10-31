Um, apparently this unmatched MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom are dating after the show?

You know what, I can see this for them

2 days ago

People are convinced a MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom who weren’t matched during the show have started dating since the experiment. Here come more couple swap rumours!

After partner swap week, we get into the mode of starting to see different dynamics in the group. Whether brides and grooms are truly a good match is in the air right now. And with that, people have noticed one pair seem close. Plus, there’s stacks of evidence.

The cast members under the microscope are April and Ashley, and you know what, I see it. As it stands, April’s relationship with Leo is looking a bit doomed, and Ashley and Grace have been on the verge of quitting for weeks. They both could do with a new match. There’s reason number one why this could work.

And then there’s the actual practical evidence. People have noticed that since the show wrapped filming, April has been hanging out in Wales a lot. April is from Weymouth. What business does she have being in Wales? Could it be to visit Ashley, who lives in Bridgend?

Plus, let’s not forget that during the show April said the groom she was most attracted to and found the most funny was Ashley. The clues are all there, and now she’s hanging out in Wales on a night out and not sharing the identity of who she’s there with?

Evidence number FOUR is that a while back, Ashley was apparently spotted with a “mystery blonde” who people at the time thought was Sarah. At the time, it was claimed a cast member had been calling someone who wasn’t their show groom her “boyfriend”. Hmmm, interesting.

I back it guys, I really do. Of course, this is all just wild speculation, and nothing can be confirmed or denied right now.

This comes as there’s been even more apparent leaks. It’s been claimed one couple make it all the way to end of the show, but have since split after it was discovered one half of the match was on a dating app the entire time. Those involved apparently “hate each other” now. I’m HOOKED on this drama.

