Um, apparently this unmatched MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom are dating after the show?

You know what, I can see this for them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

People are convinced a MAFS UK 2025 bride and groom who weren’t matched during the show have started dating since the experiment. Here come more couple swap rumours!

After partner swap week, we get into the mode of starting to see different dynamics in the group. Whether brides and grooms are truly a good match is in the air right now. And with that, people have noticed one pair seem close. Plus, there’s stacks of evidence.

The cast members under the microscope are April and Ashley, and you know what, I see it. As it stands, April’s relationship with Leo is looking a bit doomed, and Ashley and Grace have been on the verge of quitting for weeks. They both could do with a new match. There’s reason number one why this could work.

MAFS UK 2025

via E4

And then there’s the actual practical evidence. People have noticed that since the show wrapped filming, April has been hanging out in Wales a lot. April is from Weymouth. What business does she have being in Wales? Could it be to visit Ashley, who lives in Bridgend?

Plus, let’s not forget that during the show April said the groom she was most attracted to and found the most funny was Ashley. The clues are all there, and now she’s hanging out in Wales on a night out and not sharing the identity of who she’s there with?

MAFS UK 2025

via Instagram

Evidence number FOUR is that a while back, Ashley was apparently spotted with a “mystery blonde” who people at the time thought was Sarah. At the time, it was claimed a cast member had been calling someone who wasn’t their show groom her “boyfriend”. Hmmm, interesting.

I back it guys, I really do. Of course, this is all just wild speculation, and nothing can be confirmed or denied right now.

This comes as there’s been even more apparent leaks. It’s been claimed one couple make it all the way to end of the show, but have since split after it was discovered one half of the match was on a dating app the entire time. Those involved apparently “hate each other” now. I’m HOOKED on this drama.

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

