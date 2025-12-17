The Tab
Named: The desperate influencers streaming outside Rob Reiner’s home hours after his tragic death

Now, the one in the Burger King crown has responded

Suchismita Ghosh | News

Desperate influencers descended on the quiet Brentwood street outside Rob Reiner’s home and started filming, just hours after the tragic discovery of his and his wife Michele Singer’s deaths.

As reported by the New York Post, a small group of influencers arrived at the active crime scene early on Monday morning. They filmed themselves from behind police tape while officers were still present and the investigation was ongoing.

So what exactly happened outside the house?

via YouTube

Two men pulled up in a black Tesla and immediately began livestreaming. They shouted to their followers and blasted loud music outside Rob Reiner‘s home.

Police were seen repeatedly asking them to turn the volume down. One officer was heard saying, “Just keep it down, OK? That’s all we want legally.”

One influencer responded on camera, saying, “Someone just died though.” He then accused other media at the scene of “trying to profit off the man that died”.

Another figure drew particular attention after appearing outside the home wearing a black hoodie topped with a gold Burger King crown. The man identified himself as streamer Ice Poseidon. However, the New York Post noted it was unclear whether he was the same individual who uses that handle online.

In footage and eyewitness accounts, the man repeatedly accused members of the media of touching his property and invading his “creative bubble”. He was also seen shouting insults and racial slurs. No arrests were announced in connection with the disturbance.

The scenes unfolded as police continued to secure the area. Authorities later confirmed the deaths were being investigated as a double homicide.

Now, the influencer in the Burger King crown has responded

The influencer in the Burger King crown has since pushed back strongly against how the incident was portrayed.

In the description of his own livestream, Scuffed Justin Carrey, who goes by SJC, denied claims that he was detained or acted unlawfully. He said he and fellow streamer Asian Andy were filming from a publicly accessible area. He also said they were fully behind police tape and complying with officers at all times.

SJC claimed that while filming, an individual with no authority repeatedly demanded they move. He said the person interrupted the broadcast and later became aggressive. According to SJC, this happened directly in front of police officers.

“At no point did SJC act violently, trespass, or disobey police orders,” the livestream description states. It adds that officers ultimately allowed him to continue filming after reviewing what was happening.

He also denied harassing behaviour and said he expressed condolences to the Reiner family. He argued that the reporting misrepresented both his actions and the wider situation at the scene.

For neighbours on the street where Rob and Michele Reiner lived, the focus remained on the loss itself. Many described the influencers’ presence as intrusive and distressing during an already devastating time.

