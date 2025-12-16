The Tab
Rob Reiner and his children

Chilling comments Rob Reiner made about his kids just before he was killed have resurfaced

His son Nick Reiner has been charged with murder

Chilling comments Rob Reiner made about his children just months before he was stabbed and killed have resurfaced. Rob Reiner had four children, and prior to his murder was asked about the legacy he would leave behind after his death.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Rob and Michele Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested and charged over their murders. Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were pronounced dead on Sunday, after being discovered with stab wounds by their daughter, Rory, in their LA home. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six that Nick is being held at Parker Centre Jail in Downtown Los Angeles.

Now, people have resurfaced comments Rob made about his “children” just months before the news of his killing. In September, Rob Reiner appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored. During the interview, he was asked about his legacy. The actor and producer was asked which of his projects he would like to be remembered by most, and Piers chillingly said he “wasn’t expecting” Rob to die soon, he just wanted to ask.

“I’m not expecting this to happen any time soon, Rob. You’re looking like a fine, healthy figure of a man,” Piers Morgan said. “But should the moment come when we need to remember the work of Rob Reiner, which is the one [project] for you, of everything you’ve ever done, that you would most like to be remembered for?”

Rob Reiner then replied: “Well, I mean, listen, people have their favourites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones’.” He then chose “Stand By Me”.

He then explained his choice further, and added: “I don’t know that it’s the best, that’s for other people to decide, but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility. It has a mixture of humour and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done.”

People in the comments have been quick to note the video “hasn’t aged well” and there have been a flurry of new comments since the news of Rob and Michele Reiner’s death was confirmed. One person pointed out Piers also told Rob he’ll “see you in another 13 years”.

Nick is one of four children of the Reiner family, alongside Tracey, Jake, and Romy Reiner. The 32-year-old was previously estranged from his family following a drug addiction during his teenage years. According to CNN, he is currently being held without bail.

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council

