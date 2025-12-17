The Tab
This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

My whole life is a lie

Hayley Soen

A woman has gone viral after she posted a video saying we’ve been wearing hoods wrong all of our lives. Yes, the simple act of placing a coat on and protecting ourselves from the rain. WRONG. And guys, usually these things are a reach and all a bit wild, but I really think this woman is right. We have been wrong this entire time.

A video shared on Twitter has had six million views, and in it the woman has shared her brain wave. She has claimed the fur around a hood isn’t for fashion, and we shouldn’t just put a hood up and be done with it. The fur needs to be rolled inwards.

“Guys you’re wearing your coats wrong, please stop wearing it like this,” she said, showing a fur-lined hood on her head. She then grabbed the fur and began tucking it in, and added: “It’s not meant to be stylish. It’s meant to be functional. You’re supposed to fold it in like this, and it covers your ears and it blocks air and allows you to zip up your coat all the way to the top. It blocks air from coming in and you stay so, so much warmer.”

She then unfolded the fur again, and said: “If you leave it like this, all that air is still hitting you and you’re not warm.”

I think she’s on to something. How annoying is it when you have a hood up but the wind is in your face and you’re getting a drenched face and cold at the same time? Plus, the worst part about a fur hood is when you have it up and the fur ends up getting soaked through, making your face wet anyway.

Well, it’s not meant to be like that! The fur is supposed to be folded in and none of those issues would happen! I fear my life has been changed.

