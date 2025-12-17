I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

1 hour ago

I regret to inform you that there is a giant moth on TikTok right now and it lurks in Kansas City. I hate it. I hate it with every fibre of my bug cowering being. It’s literally the size of Henry VIII and I cannot stomach it and want no part in whatever the hell it is up to. Needless to say however, I do need to know what is going on. Because I fear this is the internet lying to me and this is either just a man in a bug costume or if it’s AI and I’m one of those mortifying boomers who hasn’t got any grasp of what’s real or what’s fake anymore. Here’s what we know about the giant Kansas City moth.

The videos claim the moth is ‘leaving locals helpless’ – which is hilarious to me

As most things horrific are usually brought to my attention by Callum Skillen on TikTok reacting to them, I’m afraid the Kansas City moth is no exception. The video he reacted to in his usual iconic Scouse way was one which hilariously captioned “the biggest living moth has been sighted in Kansas City, leaving the city’s residents completely helpless”. That caption made me die laughing really because I loved the idea of this moth having some kind of malicious agenda. As far as I’m aware, and I’m no expert so maybe I am just totally wrong, but I don’t think moths tend to have any kind of nefarious intent. They just like lights.

Anyway, the moth is absolutely massive and looks like it’s made of black hole. It’s terrifying. But is it real?

Kansas City is home to the biggest moths in the world, but this to me looks like it’s literally a man in a suit or AI. There is no biological evidence that a moth could ever get this big in case you are currently living in fear and terror the biggest moths we know about look barely bigger than a human’s head.

Still, the video sent a shudder down my spine even though it’s probably very fake. It’s giving Krampus. Merry Christmas!

