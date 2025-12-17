This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

1 hour ago

Doomscrolling is about to get even worse, because Instagram has just launched a brand new feature where you can watch Reels on your TV. There’s literally no escaping those pesky videos now, so here’s how to do it.

“Today, we’re starting to test Instagram for TV, which brings reels from your favorite creators to the big screen so you can enjoy them with friends,” Meta said in a press release.

They’ve added the feature to make watching Reels a shared thing that you can to with friends and family, because “watching reels together is more enjoyable” – apparently.

Right, here’s how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV

To watch Reels on your TV, you need an Amazon Fire Stick, because that’s the only way to download the Instagram app right now. If you’ve got one, follow these steps:

When you open the app, there’s also an option to create a separate Instagram for TV account that isn’t linked to your profile.

If the Instagram app isn’t showing on your Fire Stick, here’s why

If you’re scrolling through the Amazon app store and pulling your hair out because you can’t see the Instagram app anywhere, that probably means it’s not available in your region.

Instagram for TV is only currently available in the US on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, but they’re planning to expand the app to more countries and devices in the future.

“Over time, we plan to introduce new features to the app, like using your phone as a remote to browse, different ways to channel surf, shared feeds with friends, and making it easier to keep up with your favourite creators in one place,” Meta said.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Instagram