This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Ellissa Bain

Doomscrolling is about to get even worse, because Instagram has just launched a brand new feature where you can watch Reels on your TV. There’s literally no escaping those pesky videos now, so here’s how to do it.

Today, we’re starting to test Instagram for TV, which brings reels from your favorite creators to the big screen so you can enjoy them with friends,” Meta said in a press release

They’ve added the feature to make watching Reels a shared thing that you can to with friends and family, because “watching reels together is more enjoyable” – apparently. 

Credit: Instagram

Right, here’s how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV

To watch Reels on your TV, you need an Amazon Fire Stick, because that’s the only way to download the Instagram app right now. If you’ve got one, follow these steps:

  1. Download the Instagram app on your Amazon Fire Stick
  2. Sign in to your Instagram account (you can add up to five, for everyone in your home)

  3. Reels will be grouped into channels that match your interests, like new music, sports highlights and hidden travel gems
  4. Click on one of these channels, and the Reels will continue playing automatically without you having to scroll

When you open the app, there’s also an option to create a separate Instagram for TV account that isn’t linked to your profile.

Credit: Instagram

If the Instagram app isn’t showing on your Fire Stick, here’s why

If you’re scrolling through the Amazon app store and pulling your hair out because you can’t see the Instagram app anywhere, that probably means it’s not available in your region.

Instagram for TV is only currently available in the US on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, but they’re planning to expand the app to more countries and devices in the future.

Over time, we plan to introduce new features to the app, like using your phone as a remote to browse, different ways to channel surf, shared feeds with friends, and making it easier to keep up with your favourite creators in one place,” Meta said. 

Featured image by: Instagram

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Mike Will

Noah Schnapp finally speaks out about Will and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things

Harrison Brocklehurst

Some much needed clarification for the Byler truthers

A guide to being home from uni over Christmas

Faye Robinson

For when you realise you’re caught between who you were at home and who you’re becoming at uni

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips reveals she didn’t know this key thing about s*x, and it’s actually a bit scary

Hayley Soen

You mean she’s slept with thousands of people and didn’t know this?!

The shocking punishment Rob Reiner’s son Nick may face after double murder charges

Hebe Hancock

He was charged yesterday

25-year-old lifestyle influencer dies after being ‘thrown off a balcony by her partner’

Hayley Soen

He’s since been arrested

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Hebe Hancock

I actually feel bad for her

wearing hoods wrong

This woman is going viral for saying we’ve all been wearing hoods wrong… and I think she’s right

Hayley Soen

My whole life is a lie

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They haven’t even released their first song yet

This is how to watch Instagram Reels on your TV, as the new feature launches this week

Ellissa Bain

You can doomscroll everywhere now

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m terrified

