Here’s how to see your Uber and Uber Eats Wrapped 2025, and why it’s not showing up

You even get an Uber personality

Ellissa Bain | Trends

For the first time ever, there’s an Uber Wrapped 2025 called “Youber”, which gives you stats about both your Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to see it, and why it’s not showing up, so you can cry at how much money you spent on Uber this year.

Credit: Uber

Uber and Uber Eats launch their own Wrapped, called ‘Youber’

Uber Wrapped gives you a highlight reel of your year, showing you things like your overall Uber rating, the total number of rides you took, the number of destinations and your preferred upgrades. It also combines Uber Eats too, telling you how many restaurants you ordered from and your favourite food items and categories.

After that, you’ll also be assigned one of 14 personality types based on how you use Uber and Uber Eats. Some of them are the Planning Prodigy (if you’re really organised), the Do-Gooder (if you have great ratings), the Rise & Shiner (if you get Ubers early in the morning) and the Big Deal (if you love saving money).

All of this is compiled into a nice card with all your key stats including your personality, top ride type, total number of rides, top order and Uber rating, which can be shared on social media.

Credit: Uber

Here’s exactly how to see your Uber Wrapped 2025

To see your Uber Wrapped, just open the Uber app and there should be a banner at the top of the homepage for Youber. Click on this and you’ll be taken to your end-of-year review.

If it’s not there, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Uber app

  2. Click on ‘Account’ in the bottom bar
  3. Your Uber Wrapped 2025 will be at the top

Why your Uber Wrapped 2025 isn’t showing up

If you can’t find your Uber Wrapped, that’s because it’s not available in your region. It’s only available in the United States right now, but let’s all pray it comes to the UK and other countries next year.

Featured image by: Uber

Ellissa Bain | Trends

