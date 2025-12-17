The Tab

Parents of Bondi Beach ‘hero’ speak out and reveal the real reason he risked his life

Ahmed al Ahmed wrestled a gun from a shooter’s hands

Ellissa Bain | News

The parents of the Bondi Beach “hero” who wrestled a gun from one of the shooters’ hands have now spoken out and revealed exactly why he risked his life.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old dad of two from Syria, tackled one of the alleged attackers at Archer Park next to Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, where 15 people were sadly killed.

He was shot four times in the process and has had to have surgery in the hospital, but is now awake and has spoken out from his hospital bed. The fruit seller has been branded a “hero” by everyone.

Speaking to ABC, his dad Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed revealed the real reason he did it – his son just has an “impulse” to protect everyone due to his police background.

“My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces,” he said. “He has the impulse to protect people.”

The father continued: “When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking about the background of the people he was saving, the people dying in the street. He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially here in Australia, there’s no difference between one citizen and another.”

His mother, Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed, added: “My son has always been brave, he helps people, he is like that.”

The fruit seller, who moved to Australia in 2006, was having coffee with a friend in Bondi when he heard gunshots and ran outside to see what was happening. He saw the gunman crouched next to a tree because his ammo had run out, and took the opportunity to take the gun from his hands.

“When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon,” his father said.

His mother added: “He saw they were dying, and people were losing their lives, and when that guy [the shooter] ran out of ammo, he took it from him, but he was hit.”

Ellissa Bain | News

Bondi Beach

'He's a good boy': Mother of alleged Bondi shooter speaks out, and doesn't believe he did it

‘He’s a good boy’: Mother of alleged Bondi shooter speaks out, and doesn’t believe he did it

Bondi Beach

Bondi Beach ‘hero’ shared this emotional message with his cousin before tackling the gunman

