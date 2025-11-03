Leaked: Huge MAFS UK couple swap as pair hooked up on a secret post show holiday

Since the show they’ve gone away together and got matching tattoos

17 hours ago

It’s been leaked that there has been a wild couple swap after MAFS UK 2025. Two of the MAFS UK 2025 cast that weren’t originally matched have since hooked up, been on a secret holiday and broken things off. Yes, all of this has happened already!

According to The Sun, some of the details of the partner swap will air during the experiment, and rock their fellow cast members. The new couple in question have been on holiday together, where they got matching tattoos, and then returned home before it all came crashing down.

A source told The Sun: “They went on holiday together on the sly after leaving the experiment and got matching tattoos while there. When they got back, the bride wanted to pursue something more serious with the groom but he wasn’t interested.

“He did her dirty, because they’d been away together and even got matching tattoos and then he says he’s not feeling it when they got back.”

The couple were both part of marriages that didn’t work out during the experiment. Apparently the entire drama is going to make for tense viewing during the upcoming reunion this year.

The source added: “It’s all going to come out in the reunion episode of the show, and people are questioning both their motives and why they both even decided to enter the experiment in the first place to then just go off and be sneaky together.”

The identities of those involved hasn’t been confirmed, and Channel 4 hasn’t commented. Whilst the show is airing, everyone is keeping tight-lipped about who is involved in a lot of the leaked dramas.

This comes as it’s also been rumoured another unmatched couple have been dating since the show, too. If the rumours are to be believed, Ashley and April are getting close!

Well, I can’t wait to see how this fully unfolds!

