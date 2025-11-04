This MAFS UK 2025 groom has ‘secretly QUIT’ the show in scenes that weren’t aired

9 hours ago

MAFS UK is finally getting juicy with drama left right and centre, and now one of the grooms has just revealed he’s secretly already quit the experiment.

On Instagram, Steven claimed that he left the show after the partner swap week in an unaired chat with the producers, but stayed on the show just for entertainment purposes.

“The smile of a man who left the experiment after partner swap and still showed up to give the ‘audience’ what they wanted,” he wrote in the caption underneath a picture of himself.

“‘Are you not entertained?’ Yeah, that’s right… I refused home stays, because there was nothing romantic there from me. A conversation the ex-wife knew about as she was sat right next to me when speaking to producers.”

After savagely calling Nelly his “ex-wife,” Steven ended the post with: “Signing out, Mr Villain.”

It comes just days after Steven also wrote in another Instagram caption after the last dinner party: “The last supper. Let’s get my stuff packed and head home.”

Things have been rocky between Steven and Nelly ever since the Julia-Ruth saga, when she admitted that she’d rather be married to him than Divarni.

Nelly got more and more insecure and started calling Steven out for not giving her what she needed. He was then matched with April in the partner swap and they got on a bit too well.

Things reached breaking point during the homestays when Nelly’s friend accused him of being on a dating app, which he firmly denied.

It looks like this commitment ceremony is going to be the official end of the road for Nelly and Steven, but by the sounds of it, he already checked out of the experiment a long time ago.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image by: Channel 4