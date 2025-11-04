The Tab

This MAFS UK 2025 groom has ‘secretly QUIT’ the show in scenes that weren’t aired

I didn’t see that coming

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK is finally getting juicy with drama left right and centre, and now one of the grooms has just revealed he’s secretly already quit the experiment.

On Instagram, Steven claimed that he left the show after the partner swap week in an unaired chat with the producers, but stayed on the show just for entertainment purposes.

“The smile of a man who left the experiment after partner swap and still showed up to give the ‘audience’ what they wanted,” he wrote in the caption underneath a picture of himself.

“‘Are you not entertained?’ Yeah, that’s right… I refused home stays, because there was nothing romantic there from me. A conversation the ex-wife knew about as she was sat right next to me when speaking to producers.”

After savagely calling Nelly his “ex-wife,” Steven ended the post with: “Signing out, Mr Villain.”

It comes just days after Steven also wrote in another Instagram caption after the last dinner party: “The last supper. Let’s get my stuff packed and head home.”

Things have been rocky between Steven and Nelly ever since the Julia-Ruth saga, when she admitted that she’d rather be married to him than Divarni.

Nelly got more and more insecure and started calling Steven out for not giving her what she needed. He was then matched with April in the partner swap and they got on a bit too well.

Things reached breaking point during the homestays when Nelly’s friend accused him of being on a dating app, which he firmly denied.

It looks like this commitment ceremony is going to be the official end of the road for Nelly and Steven, but by the sounds of it, he already checked out of the experiment a long time ago.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

Ellissa Bain
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

