Steven and April address the outrageous rumour they slept together during MAFS UK

2 days ago

Steven and April were paired together in the MAFS UK partner swap week, and some people were convinced they slept together. They’ve finally addressed the rumours.

The bride and groom got on really well, and we saw them get pretty close as she tucked him into bed on the sofa and he made her breakfast.

It seemed like sparks were flying between them, and people online have been speculating that something more must have happened. One person wrote on Twitter: “April and Steven have definitely hooked up.”

“Steven has definitely slept with April, I’m betting my life on it,” someone else wrote on Facebook, while a third added: “April and Steven look like they’ve kissed or something.”

Now, Steven and April have both addressed the scandalous MAFS rumour on their Instagram stories. They both deny that anything happened.

The groom shared a post reacting to the partner swap episode and turned each moment into a news headline. One of them said “Affair Rumours” and he wrote underneath: “We at ‘No1CaresNews’ asked Steven about the alleged affair rumours with co-stars.”

Under that, he added: “No truth in it, you’re looking in the wrong place to be honest.”

April addressed the rumours in a similarly jokey way, posting a series of “facts” and “myths” about the partner swap week. In the “myths” column, she wrote: “Me and Steven looked longingly into each other’s eyes.”

The bride also said it was a myth that she “didn’t have Nelly’s back,” clarifying in brackets: “I did, it just wasn’t shown.”

In the “facts” column, April said she and Steven actually helped each other’s marriages, adding: “Me and Steven had multiple serious conversations about our relationships which helped us both.”

“I really enjoyed partner swap – was able to have easy flowing conversations, a laugh and just fun in general with mates,” she concluded. So, that puts the rumour to bed.

Featured image by: Channel 4