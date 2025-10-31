The Tab

Steven and April address the outrageous rumour they slept together during MAFS UK

This is messy

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Steven and April were paired together in the MAFS UK partner swap week, and some people were convinced they slept together. They’ve finally addressed the rumours.

The bride and groom got on really well, and we saw them get pretty close as she tucked him into bed on the sofa and he made her breakfast.

It seemed like sparks were flying between them, and people online have been speculating that something more must have happened. One person wrote on Twitter: “April and Steven have definitely hooked up.”

“Steven has definitely slept with April, I’m betting my life on it,” someone else wrote on Facebook, while a third added: “April and Steven look like they’ve kissed or something.”

Now, Steven and April have both addressed the scandalous MAFS rumour on their Instagram stories. They both deny that anything happened.

The groom shared a post reacting to the partner swap episode and turned each moment into a news headline. One of them said “Affair Rumours” and he wrote underneath: “We at ‘No1CaresNews’ asked Steven about the alleged affair rumours with co-stars.”

Under that, he added: “No truth in it, you’re looking in the wrong place to be honest.”

Credit: Instagram

April addressed the rumours in a similarly jokey way, posting a series of “facts” and “myths” about the partner swap week. In the “myths” column, she wrote: “Me and Steven looked longingly into each other’s eyes.”

The bride also said it was a myth that she “didn’t have Nelly’s back,” clarifying in brackets: “I did, it just wasn’t shown.”

In the “facts” column, April said she and Steven actually helped each other’s marriages, adding: “Me and Steven had multiple serious conversations about our relationships which helped us both.”

“I really enjoyed partner swap – was able to have easy flowing conversations, a laugh and just fun in general with mates,” she concluded. So, that puts the rumour to bed.

Credit: Instagram

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

