What every single person who has quit MAFS UK so far is up to now, after the show

Dean is living his best life

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

There are just a few weeks left of MAFS UK 2025 now, and the only strong couples left in the experiment are Keye and Davide and John and Abi. Everyone else is on the rocks, and a fair few people have already quit after their marriage didn’t work out. Here’s a look back at everyone who’s left the experiment so far, and what they’re doing now.

Dean and Sarah

After being forced to quit MAFS UK by the experts, Dean has been on a fitness journey and is trying to be as healthy as he can for “all the right reasons”. Other than that, he’s doing PR events, seeing Ashley and some of the other grooms a lot, played a football match at AFC Wimbledon and met up with Sarah at the weekend to film with Capital FM.

Speaking of Sarah, she’s gone back to Scotland after the experiment and has been spending a lot of time going on walks with family and friends. She’s started doing PR trips too, raised £28k for charity doing a a spin class on airport tarmac with Jet2 and goes for her fair share of fancy dinners. It doesn’t seem like she sees anyone from MAFS, though.

Joe and Maeve

Joe basically quit the experiment a few weeks before his official exit, being forced to leave the experiment to spend time with family because his grandad passed away. Since then, he’s been spending most of his time in the gym as a personal trainer and has just set up his own online coaching business.

After MAFS UK, Maeve has gone back to her job as an aesthetics practitioner at her own business Maeve Frances Aesthetics, and is a full time mum to her son. She’s still besties with Keye and sees him a lot, and is friends with some of the brides too including Grace, Rebecca, Nelly and Leah.

Divarni and Julia-Ruth

As for Divarni, he still lists himself as an “actor,” “artist,” “composer” and “singer” in his bio, although it’s not clear what he’s actually doing now. After a brief stint in Bridgerton, it seems like he’s going through a bit of a… quiet patch. Apart from a dinner out with Reiss and some songwriting, it doesn’t seem like he’s doing much.

Julia-Ruth has gone back to her job as a dancer after MAFS UK, and she danced with Leigh-Anne from Little Mix at Reading and Leeds Festival. Pretty big flex. She’s leaking a strange music video about Divarni, and has done a few PR events and photoshoots too. The standard.

Paul and Anita

Paul didn’t really seem like he was ready for a wife, and it looks like he’s enjoying the single life. Since the experiment, he’s been playing a lot of golf, going for family dinners and days out at the farm and watching the boxing at home. Oh, and he’s grown a moustache too.

On the other hand, Anita has been all “go, go, go”. As her Instagram bio says, she’s not “growing old gracefully,” she’s “living life fiercely,” which includes horse riding on the beach, helicopter rides, abseiling and dancing with fire. She’s not scared of a bikini pic, and she’s actually pretty iconic.

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

