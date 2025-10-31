So, this MAFS UK 2025 bride was put on the show to ‘catch the eye’ of all the grooms

2 days ago

MAFS UK hasn’t seen any juicy couple swaps this year yet, but producers have revealed that one particular bride was sent in specifically to “catch the eye” of all the grooms.

Things got a bit flirty between Julia-Ruth and Steven after she admitted that she finds him the most attractive, and people think he got a bit too close to April during the partner swap week too.

However, we haven’t had any official couple swaps, and the person the MAFS UK producers thought was going to stir things up in the group hasn’t exactly done so.

Speaking to The Sun before the show, a source said: “Leisha is one of the most stunning brides MAFS UK has ever had, and she’s sure to catch the eye of all the grooms on the new series – not just her own.”

“Leisha is obviously sworn to secrecy about being on the show, which filmed earlier this year, so there are no signs of it on her social media yet.”

It’s quite funny really because she hasn’t done that all. The bride is married to Reiss and they don’t really seem to have much of a romantic connection, but are staying in the experiment anyway.

If anything, it’s actually Leah who she has caught the eye of. They got paired together during partner week and things got a bit flirty after Leisha admitted she has kissed a girl in the past.

She caused a major problem texting Leigh off Leah’s phone while they were both drunk, making Leigh’s trust issues even worse, just as things were starting to get quite good between them.

So, maybe Leisha will be the one to catch someone’s eye after all, just not the person they expected. We’ll have to wait and see.

Featured image by: Channel 4