So, this MAFS UK 2025 bride was put on the show to ‘catch the eye’ of all the grooms

She’s supposed to stir the pot

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK hasn’t seen any juicy couple swaps this year yet, but producers have revealed that one particular bride was sent in specifically to “catch the eye” of all the grooms.

Things got a bit flirty between Julia-Ruth and Steven after she admitted that she finds him the most attractive, and people think he got a bit too close to April during the partner swap week too.

However, we haven’t had any official couple swaps, and the person the MAFS UK producers thought was going to stir things up in the group hasn’t exactly done so.

Speaking to The Sun before the show, a source said: “Leisha is one of the most stunning brides MAFS UK has ever had, and she’s sure to catch the eye of all the grooms on the new series – not just her own.”

“Leisha is obviously sworn to secrecy about being on the show, which filmed earlier this year, so there are no signs of it on her social media yet.”

Credit: Channel 4

It’s quite funny really because she hasn’t done that all. The bride is married to Reiss and they don’t really seem to have much of a romantic connection, but are staying in the experiment anyway.

If anything, it’s actually Leah who she has caught the eye of. They got paired together during partner week and things got a bit flirty after Leisha admitted she has kissed a girl in the past.

She caused a major problem texting Leigh off Leah’s phone while they were both drunk, making Leigh’s trust issues even worse, just as things were starting to get quite good between them.

So, maybe Leisha will be the one to catch someone’s eye after all, just not the person they expected. We’ll have to wait and see.

Featured image by: Channel 4

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

