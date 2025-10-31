A 2025 groom has a s*xually explicit new job after MAFS UK, and it’s going to be controversial

2 days ago

Hot off the heels of his MAFS UK experience, intruder husband Reiss is gearing up to star in an adult and NSFW stage show called Sinderella.

Reiss’ ex, Towie’s Dani Imbert, earlier said that he dreams of being famous, and following his marriage to Leisha in MAFS UK season 10, it’s looking ever more likely. As per The Sun, the MAFS groom will star in Sinderella as Prince Reiss as he searches for the woman of his dreams, Sinderella.

Debuting at Scala in London’s West End from December 19, the show will also star Big Brother’s Simon Gross, Regina Sparkles as Sinderella, and Kevin Mornas as Prince Donkey D*ck. We don’t know anything about Reiss’ character in the show at the moment, but the panto will feature songs such as Dancing Queen, Electric Dreams, It’s Raining Men, Like a Virgin, and Never Gonna Give You Up.

“Join Cinderella, Prince Donkey D*ck, Buttons and the two Ugly Slappers for a night of pantomime frolics and more. Sinderella has no money, no man and none of the glamorous life she claims to be living. Until one day, she meets Prince Donkey D*ck in the woods, who invites her to his ball …. But who has the biggest balls? Will this be her happy ending, or will she lose more than her shoe?” the synopsis reads.

Simon Gross, who is also producing the show, said it “takes the double entendre to the next level.”

“This year, we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of London,” he said.

With that boxer body, MAFS’ Reiss will undoubtedly be getting his kit off during Sinderella.

Sinderella was controversial long before MAFS UK’s Reiss signed up

Adult versions of classic pantomimes are nothing particularly new, and in the case of Sinderella, it’s actually quite controversial. The show was first brought to the stage by Jim Davidson and Bryan Blackburn in 1990, featuring several extra-large vibrators, a pantomime horse with a large penis, and a flatulent fairy godmother.

The show was controversial from the get-go, with The Independent branding it a “rotten pumpkin” and Jim Davidson “remorselessly priapic.” It was later called an “atrocity” by the same publication.

The show returned several times over the years with Sinderella Comes Again in 1997 and A Scottish Romp in 2012. Each time, the show was incredibly divisive, with accusations of racism, sexism, homophobia, and more.

Though Sinderella will undoubtedly be different from its previous iterations, one thing is clear: MAFS’ Reiss is in for one hell of a time.

Featured image credit: Channel 4