A 2025 groom has a s*xually explicit new job after MAFS UK, and it’s going to be controversial

Bye bye weddding suit, hello gratuitous nudity

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Hot off the heels of his MAFS UK experience, intruder husband Reiss is gearing up to star in an adult and NSFW stage show called Sinderella.

Reiss’ ex, Towie’s Dani Imbert, earlier said that he dreams of being famous, and following his marriage to Leisha in MAFS UK season 10, it’s looking ever more likely. As per The Sun, the MAFS groom will star in Sinderella as Prince Reiss as he searches for the woman of his dreams, Sinderella.

Debuting at Scala in London’s West End from December 19, the show will also star Big Brother’s Simon Gross, Regina Sparkles as Sinderella, and Kevin Mornas as Prince Donkey D*ck. We don’t know anything about Reiss’ character in the show at the moment, but the panto will feature songs such as Dancing Queen, Electric Dreams, It’s Raining Men, Like a Virgin, and Never Gonna Give You Up.

Sinderlla MAFS REiss

Credit: Scala

“Join Cinderella, Prince Donkey D*ck, Buttons and the two Ugly Slappers for a night of pantomime frolics and more. Sinderella has no money, no man and none of the glamorous life she claims to be living. Until one day, she meets Prince Donkey D*ck in the woods, who invites her to his ball …. But who has the biggest balls? Will this be her happy ending, or will she lose more than her shoe?” the synopsis reads.

Simon Gross, who is also producing the show, said it “takes the double entendre to the next level.”

“This year, we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of London,” he said.

With that boxer body, MAFS’ Reiss will undoubtedly be getting his kit off during Sinderella.

Sinderella was controversial long before MAFS UK’s Reiss signed up

Adult versions of classic pantomimes are nothing particularly new, and in the case of Sinderella, it’s actually quite controversial. The show was first brought to the stage by Jim Davidson and Bryan Blackburn in 1990, featuring several extra-large vibrators, a pantomime horse with a large penis, and a flatulent fairy godmother.

The show was controversial from the get-go, with The Independent branding it a “rotten pumpkin” and Jim Davidson “remorselessly priapic.” It was later called an “atrocity” by the same publication.

The show returned several times over the years with Sinderella Comes Again in 1997 and A Scottish Romp in 2012. Each time, the show was incredibly divisive, with accusations of racism, sexism, homophobia, and more.

Though Sinderella will undoubtedly be different from its previous iterations, one thing is clear: MAFS’ Reiss is in for one hell of a time.

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

