Durham to recognise leading figures with Honorary Degrees in Science, Law and the Arts

The University will award four honorary degrees during the Winter Congregation ceremonies

7 hours ago

Durham University will award honorary degrees to four distinguished individuals recognised for their leadership and advocacy.

Each of their impacts spans local, national and even international boundaries in their “exceptional contributions to sport, defence, community service and justice”.

This recognition is scheduled to take place during Durham’s Winter Congregation ceremonies at Durham Cathedral on January 8th and 9th, 2026.

Celebrating ‘exemplary leadership, service and vision’

Vice Chancellor and Warden of Durham University, Professor Karen O’Brien, said: “Our four honorary graduates have demonstrated exemplary leadership, service and vision.

“Each has shown exceptional commitment to improving lives, whether through transforming communities, advancing national service, or championing equality and inclusion.

“They are inspirational role models for our students and graduates, demonstrating that dedication and courage can change society for the better.”

Honouring transformational leadership

Vice Admiral Andrew Burns CB OBE, a Durham University Geography alumnus and one of the Royal Navy’s most senior officers, will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science.

His distinguished career has included commanding international task forces and serving as Fleet Commander, responsible for global naval operations.

Burns returned to Durham earlier this year to share his thoughts on leadership and innovation, along with staff, students and local businesses.

Sir Bob Murray CBE is set to achieve an Honorary Doctor of Letters for his influence on football, education and philanthropy in the North East.

As Chairman of Sunderland AFC for two decades, he oversaw significant developments including both the Stadium and Academy of Light. His national impact, however, includes leading the completion of Wembley Stadium and establishing St George’s Park.

He also founded the Foundation of Light, now supporting more than 40,000 people each year. This is as well as continuing to champion educational aspiration as Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University.

Recognising service to Durham’s local communities

Heather Wood, a lifelong advocate for communities across County Durham, will receive an Honorary Master of Arts.

Her invaluable work in supporting local people from founding Women’s Support Groups during the Miners’ Strike, to championing elders and local heritage as a County Councillor, has improved countless lives.

Wood’s creative involvement spans theatre, film and writing, including her autobiography Just a pit lass.

Championing equality and social justice

Yasmin Khan, founder of the Halo Project, will be granted an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law. This is in proud recognition of her pioneering work in strengthening protections for Black and minoritised victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

This includes authoring the UK’s first Police Super-complaint on failures in BAME sexual abuse investigations.

Her leadership continues to shape public policy nationally, while at Durham she founded the Student Halo Hub to support student safety.

Featured image via Canva

