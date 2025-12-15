The Tab

Durham to recognise leading figures with Honorary Degrees in Science, Law and the Arts

The University will award four honorary degrees during the Winter Congregation ceremonies

Charlotte Morgan | News

Durham University will award honorary degrees to four distinguished individuals recognised for their leadership and advocacy.

Each of their impacts spans local, national and even international boundaries in their “exceptional contributions to sport, defence, community service and justice”.

This recognition is scheduled to take place during Durham’s Winter Congregation ceremonies at Durham Cathedral on January 8th and 9th, 2026.

Celebrating ‘exemplary leadership, service and vision’

Vice Chancellor and Warden of Durham University, Professor Karen O’Brien, said: “Our four honorary graduates have demonstrated exemplary leadership, service and vision.

“Each has shown exceptional commitment to improving lives, whether through transforming communities, advancing national service, or championing equality and inclusion.

“They are inspirational role models for our students and graduates, demonstrating that dedication and courage can change society for the better.”

Honouring transformational leadership

Vice Admiral Andrew Burns CB OBE, a Durham University Geography alumnus and one of the Royal Navy’s most senior officers, will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science.

His distinguished career has included commanding international task forces and serving as Fleet Commander, responsible for global naval operations.

Burns returned to Durham earlier this year to share his thoughts on leadership and innovation, along with staff, students and local businesses.

Sir Bob Murray CBE is set to achieve an Honorary Doctor of Letters for his influence on football, education and philanthropy in the North East.

As Chairman of Sunderland AFC for two decades, he oversaw significant developments including both the Stadium and Academy of Light. His national impact, however, includes leading the completion of Wembley Stadium and establishing St George’s Park.

He also founded the Foundation of  Light, now supporting more than 40,000 people each year. This is as well as continuing to champion educational aspiration as Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University.

Recognising service to Durham’s local communities

Most Read

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

Heather Wood, a lifelong advocate for communities across County Durham, will receive an Honorary Master of Arts.

Her invaluable work in supporting local people from founding Women’s Support Groups during the Miners’ Strike, to championing elders and local heritage as a County Councillor, has improved countless lives.

Wood’s creative involvement spans theatre, film and writing, including her autobiography Just a pit lass.

Championing equality and social justice

Yasmin Khan, founder of the Halo Project, will be granted an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law. This is in proud recognition of her pioneering work in strengthening protections for Black and minoritised victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

This includes authoring the UK’s first Police Super-complaint on failures in BAME sexual abuse investigations.

Her leadership continues to shape public policy nationally, while at Durham she founded the Student Halo Hub to support student safety.

Featured image via Canva

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Charlotte Morgan | News
Latest

Durham to recognise leading figures with Honorary Degrees in Science, Law and the Arts

Charlotte Morgan

The University will award four honorary degrees during the Winter Congregation ceremonies

Here are the four seasonal events you can’t miss around KCL campuses

Khin Lin

The perfect way to get into the festive spirit

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Durham to recognise leading figures with Honorary Degrees in Science, Law and the Arts

Charlotte Morgan

The University will award four honorary degrees during the Winter Congregation ceremonies

Here are the four seasonal events you can’t miss around KCL campuses

Khin Lin

The perfect way to get into the festive spirit

5 types of people you WILL encounter on Durham LinkedIn

May Thomson

Unfortunately for all…

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday