The Tab
Diddy Jesy Nelson

Everyone’s just remembered Diddy was in Jesy Nelson’s music video and it’s aged so badly

Did literally anything go right for her solo career launch!?

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Jesy Nelson was the first member of Little Mix to go solo, and it was one of pop culture’s biggest disasters of 2021. You have to in hindsight feel bad for her at the cocktail of bad decisions that led to the disaster – but I also think it’s very fair to say it was the consequences of a lot of her own actions. She had allegations of blackfishing, fallout out with the other three Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and a Nicki Minaj collab that became more of a liability than a big name boost after Nicki went full loose cannon on that infamous Instagram live. But one forgotten part of the entire Jesy Nelson Boyz saga and its music video is that it had a notable cameo from disgraced music mogul Diddy. And the clip has aged horrendously…

Boyz was a Diddy sample to begin with

Boyz samples Diddy’s Bad Boy For Life, which is of course why he was in the video. But in the clip, he had a cameo in the music video playing the role Ben Stiller originally performed in Diddy’s video in the 2000s. In the clip, he says to Nelson “Hey jeezy, Jesy, Little Mix – whatever you’re calling yourselves these days. Check it out. I live next door. The golf balls through the window, it’s not gonna work. This, this isn’t gonna fly. And Friday nights, that’s my night. That’s the night that I party. Hands off on Friday nights. So if you’re gonna have a party you’re gonna invite me too. Welcome to the neighbourhood.”

Most Read

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Annie Knight and Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips and Annie Knight share raw before and after video from s*x university stunt

The demand to be invited to the party made me CRINGE into oblivion watching it back.

Boyz had some commercial success for Jesy Nelson in 2021 despite all the backlash. It got to number four in the UK Singles Chart which remains the highest performing solo single for a Little Mix member. Even Jade didn’t beat it! But it was critically panned, and after the infamous Jingle Bell Ball performance which became a massive meme the solo career went down in flames.

Amid all that chaos, people forgot that Diddy was in the Jesy Nelson video himself until the recently resurfaced clips in the wake of Netflix’s Diddy documentary.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Celebrity Jesy Nelson Little Mix Music P Diddy
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Read Next

Diddy Justin Bieber resurfaced clip friendship

Resurfaced clip shows Diddy telling Justin Bieber to stay quiet about their ‘strange’ friendship

Justin Bieber and Diddy’s relationship explained, after he ‘addresses’ the Netflix doc

Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

Latest
Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council

Rob Reiner LGBTQ

‘Big-hearted genius’: Rob Reiner’s legacy of never stopping fighting for LGBTQ+ rights

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘We’re all human beings, we all share the same planet, and we should all have the same rights’

Everything Diddy’s close family and friends claim isn’t true in the Netflix documentary

Hebe Hancock

They’re claiming it’s a false narrative

university of greenwich uk unis vice chancellors bonuses

The UK uni vice-chancellors who got the biggest bonuses in 2025 on top of the six-figure pay

Claudia Cox

Could they spend their bonuses on seats in the libraries, please?!

Okay, here’s what that ‘gloving’ and ‘degloving’ meme all over TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a bizarre trend to end the year on

Ruthless reason Love Is Blind’s Lydia and Milton are ‘in divorce mediation’ six months after split

Hayley Soen

They are legally still married because they can’t settle things

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ historic beef explained, after dramatic four hour meeting

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth on socials

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

Ellissa Bain

People are freaking out

Stranger Things 5 new trailer character fate

Guys, Stranger Things 5 new trailer just gave away this major character’s fate and I’m scared

Suchismita Ghosh

I actually can’t wait

Bonnie Blue Bali videos

The six obscene videos Bonnie Blue has now posted from her Bali scandal are so messy

Hayley Soen

Even for her, this is a new low

Lancaster University reveals plans for new ‘knowledge and research innovation campus’

Erin Malik

The plans have just been approved by Lancaster City Council