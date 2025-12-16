Everyone’s just remembered Diddy was in Jesy Nelson’s music video and it’s aged so badly

4 hours ago

Jesy Nelson was the first member of Little Mix to go solo, and it was one of pop culture’s biggest disasters of 2021. You have to in hindsight feel bad for her at the cocktail of bad decisions that led to the disaster – but I also think it’s very fair to say it was the consequences of a lot of her own actions. She had allegations of blackfishing, fallout out with the other three Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and a Nicki Minaj collab that became more of a liability than a big name boost after Nicki went full loose cannon on that infamous Instagram live. But one forgotten part of the entire Jesy Nelson Boyz saga and its music video is that it had a notable cameo from disgraced music mogul Diddy. And the clip has aged horrendously…

Boyz was a Diddy sample to begin with

The way this aged like MILK 😭 pic.twitter.com/s3lahoPJ5v — POP ✮ (@popinfusion) December 14, 2025

Boyz samples Diddy’s Bad Boy For Life, which is of course why he was in the video. But in the clip, he had a cameo in the music video playing the role Ben Stiller originally performed in Diddy’s video in the 2000s. In the clip, he says to Nelson “Hey jeezy, Jesy, Little Mix – whatever you’re calling yourselves these days. Check it out. I live next door. The golf balls through the window, it’s not gonna work. This, this isn’t gonna fly. And Friday nights, that’s my night. That’s the night that I party. Hands off on Friday nights. So if you’re gonna have a party you’re gonna invite me too. Welcome to the neighbourhood.”

The demand to be invited to the party made me CRINGE into oblivion watching it back.

Boyz had some commercial success for Jesy Nelson in 2021 despite all the backlash. It got to number four in the UK Singles Chart which remains the highest performing solo single for a Little Mix member. Even Jade didn’t beat it! But it was critically panned, and after the infamous Jingle Bell Ball performance which became a massive meme the solo career went down in flames.

Amid all that chaos, people forgot that Diddy was in the Jesy Nelson video himself until the recently resurfaced clips in the wake of Netflix’s Diddy documentary.

