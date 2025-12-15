Resurfaced clip shows Diddy telling Justin Bieber to stay quiet about their ‘strange’ friendship

4 hours ago

A resurfaced clip of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Justin Bieber has been making the rounds online, and it’s left viewers feeling uneasy about the nature of their old friendship.

The clip, from a 2011 episode of The Jimmy Kimmel Show, shows Diddy giving the then-teenage Justin Bieber a pointed warning about keeping some things private. At the time, Justin was just 16. And Diddy acted like a mentor, calling him a “little brother” to many people in the music industry.

In the interview, Kimmel asked how the pair became friends. Diddy replied, “We’ve become friends in a strange way, you know.” He added that Bieber “isn’t afraid to call and ask for advice.” And he described the record industry as “a strong family.” He also said that Justin is “somebody who we definitely want to have our arms around and we want to protect him.”

Diddy continued, praising Bieber as “one of the greatest kids you could ever know.” This was just before Justin mentioned that Diddy had even bought him a Lamborghini for a short time. When pressed further about the gift and access to his house, Diddy’s response was questionable. He said, “And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

A clip of Diddy and Justin Bieber from 2011 on Jimmy Kimmel resurfaces amid ongoing allegations against Diddy. pic.twitter.com/Vdr5sfbzU5 — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) October 4, 2024

Police arrested Diddy in 2024. And a court later convicted him this year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Big names have spoken out against him during the trial and in the new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent. But Justin Bieber was not involved, and his spokesperson has previously confirmed that he was never one of Diddy’s victims.

