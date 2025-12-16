Canon events in York this festive season

6 hours ago

A canon event is an experience in a person’s life that shapes who they are. In this case, it will be used to refer to relatable events that York students will experience that will come to shape the final month of their semester one journey.

With the hectic Christmas market in full-swing, and those final deadlines before the end of the year fast approaching, here are a few canon events you may experience in York this chilly, festive season…

Tackling the weekend crowds

One canon event we’re all surely going to experience is the crowds of tourists exploring everything the city has to offer – especially the Christmas Market. I know we’ve all made the mistake of going in to town on a weekend and managing to make a 20 minute trip take over an hour.

My best advice would be to go during the week, although it’s definitely still busy, it’s a lot more manageable to tackle than the weekend crowds. Go early! The crowds tend to accumulate later in the day, so get that bus into town first thing. You might not be able to wake up for your 9am lecture, but you can definitely make the exception for a stress-free shopping trip.

Experiencing the last Wednesday Social

As York students, we LOVE a good Wednesday night at Club Salvation. But with semester one coming to a close, Wednesday social events are ending until the new year. So colour yourself in yellow face paint – or don a white lie t-shirt – and head on down to the club for one last society night with your friends until 2025.

The prices may have gone up but so have the vibes! Treat yourself to a commemorative Photo Booth pic (that you’ll most likely lose), scream “IT’S JASON RILEY” all night long, and have the time of your life. And now, the only question that remains is this : is there a club VIP card under your Christmas tree?

The last one standing in your flat

For most of you, this year will be the last time you live with this exact bunch of people. So being the last one in the flat during the gloomy season can feel bittersweet. Whether you’re staying in York over the Christmas period or waiting to go home and be reunited with friends and family, here’s some things you can do while you wait.

Buy last minute Christmas presents. I think we all have that someone we haven’t bought gifts for yet. Treat that girly girl in your life to a present from Browns. Or head to This Shop Is So Gay to celebrate your favourite person with unique and funny gifts. CLEAN THE FLAT! We all know how dirty your flat truly is. There’s no better time to do a deep clean while no one is there. Enter the new year with no mould or silverfish! Solo dates – Everyone deserves to enjoy their alone time. Take advantage of this and enjoy a cosy cinema trip; whether that’s to see a festive classic or one of the many new releases, get yourself on down to the cinema. Finish that assignment! No one wants to go into the new year with assignments that need finishing; so start fresh. new year, new you, no pending assignments.

Canon events can be a lot, and sometimes leave you feeling a little lonely. The festive season is hard for every student. Remember to romanticise those rainy days and enjoy time with those you love.