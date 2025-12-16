The Tab

Millie Bobby Brown ‘filmed alone in Iceland’ for Stranger Things, and the theories are wild

This is what people think it means for Eleven

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Rumours are circling the internet that Millie Bobby Brown was spotted filming alone in Iceland after Stranger Things season five wrapped, but what does it mean?!

A viral screenshot from a local Icelandic news site seemingly shows that the actress went to Iceland in the summer to film a scene for Stranger Things alongside the Duffer Brothers, and it has sent everyone into panic.

Iceland isn’t listed as a filming location for Stranger Things on IMDb, so it could all be fake news, but people are sharing are kinds of theories about what this means for Eleven’s fate. Here are the top three ones.

Eleven dies and goes to Heaven

One theory says Eleven will die in the final episode and the Iceland scenes are her stuck in a paradise where she is at peace in death after the final battle. People think she will sacrifice herself to save Hawkins, and live the rest of her life in another dimension, like Heaven. I definitely see it.

She turns the Upside Down good

Other people think Eleven will become the new Vecna in the final episode of Stranger Things season five, but a good version, and turn the Upside Down into a nice place with beautiful landscapes. The theory says she will free Henry Creel and Will in the process and be the new leader of this parallel dimension.

Will and the three waterfalls scene

A third theory is that the Iceland scenes link to an old conversation Eleven had with Mike in season four. While sitting on a rooftop, Mike told her about his Dungeons & Dragons game where people win and move to a peaceful, faraway land with three waterfalls. Iceland has lots of waterfalls, so maybe living there is Eleven and Will’s fate. But where was Noach Schnapp then?!

All of the theories are pretty wild but also logical, so we’ll have to wait and see. Eleven’s death would be the most brutal ending to the sci-fi series. I’m scared.

Featured image by: Netflix

