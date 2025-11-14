Wait, did the Duffer Brothers just hint at who dies in Stranger Things 5? Here’s what they said

6 hours ago

After waiting years, we are only weeks away from Stranger Things 5, and the Duffer Brothers might have just hinted at who dies in the finale.

The showrunners have previously told Entertainment Weekly that season five will be a “brutal” one. They also mentioned that any deaths would feel “earned,” meaning if someone goes down, it will actually matter to the story.

Of course, there have been plenty of theories about who might die in the end (I’m looking at you, Steve). But after the Stranger Things 5 trailer, one theory has gone viral, with people claiming they’ve figured out who actually dies. And it’s called the Wheeler theory.

So, what is the Wheeler theory?

People on Reddit and TikTok have been analysing every frame of the season five trailer like it’s a mystery. One of the most talked-about theories is the death of Ted Wheeler, Mike and Nancy’s dad.

Ted has largely stayed out of the supernatural chaos over the first four seasons. But some believe the final season will finally throw him into danger. If Ted were to die, it would hit the Wheeler family hard. It’d also give Karen Wheeler a heartbreaking storyline and force Nancy and Mike into even darker territory. In Stranger Things terms, that’s exactly the kind of “earned” emotional impact the Duffer Brothers have promised.

But what did the Duffer Brothers say?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Duffer revealed that he, Ross, and the writers “always talk about it” when it comes to killing off main characters. He said, “This is a total hypothetical: You kill Mike. It just makes the show rather depressing and bleak, and it becomes entirely about that. Even these more supporting characters like Eddie or Bob or Barb, of course, have really long-lasting repercussions on our characters.”

Although nothing is confirmed, Matt Duffer’s comparison of Mike to characters who’ve already been killed off could be a subtle hint that Mike might face real danger this season.

Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard also told Who What Wear that Mike is stepping up more than ever in season five. He said, “More than in any season we’ve ever seen him in, except for maybe the first one, [Mike] is on a mission. He’s devoted to saving his town and friends. I’m really proud of his character arc this season.”

So, Mike is definitely on a heroic journey. I just hope he doesn’t heroically sacrifice himself.

