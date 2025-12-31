The Tab

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

Khushi Parekh

2025 was full of a lot of things for Edinburgh. Arthur’s seat went up in flames, Jacob Elodri was spotted filming Frankenstein. In the hopes that the new year is just as entertaining, I’ve come up with my list of 6 predictions of things that will happen in Edinburgh in the year 2026. Say goodbye to skinny scarves and hello to chunky socks – 2026 has arrived.

Teviot does not open on time

Many Edinburgh students have yet to experience the pure joy of the library cafe or the brooding sweat of the sports bar, and if I’m correct, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer. Although it is set to reopen in the spring of 2026, I predict that Teviot Row House will open up closer to Christmas time… bonus points if there is a grand ‘Christmas reopening ceremony’, double bonus points if food prices are triple what they were in 2023.

She looks like a dream, come back to me Teviot, I miss you

Peter Mathieson gets caught in another spending scandal

This one is more prophecy than it is prediction. From private jets to swanky hotels, the vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh has been in the media a fair few times for his splurging. Who knows what 2026 holds for Peter Mathieson – perhaps this year, a spa getaway or a luxury dinner meeting with the board – who says business doesn’t mix with pleasure?

One of the major Edinburgh clubs will shut its doors…

As a serial clubber, this hurts my heart to write, but I feel this one in my guts. In the past, it was Bourbon and ATIK – this year it may be Liquid Rooms or Bongos (I write this with a tear in my eye). The only club I’m not worried about is Hive; you could put a bulldozer through that place, and it would still be selling £2 doubles the next evening.

Shrubhill, Beaverbank and Murano will become the new Pollock

I fear Pollock’s days as a rich students’ play park might be over as there are three new kids in town (or should I say, quite outside of town). Hear me out on this. I know these three accommodations are far outside the city centre, but they have what all the rich kids want – ensuites. Beaverbank even has its own shuttlebus to get to university – did someone say private chauffeur? For those who may ask why I have not put Sailsbury on this list, it is because I already consider them to be Pollock status.

This is coming from a former Beaverbank girly who just wants to make Beaverbank relevant

Black Sheep Coffee will announce three more stores

By the end of 2026, I predict that there may be more Black Sheep Coffee stores in Edinburgh than there will be flats avaliable to rent. With the chain expanding to Bruntsfield, I think they may make expansions into Marchmont, Newington, and Portabello next. Here’s to another matcha-filled year.

The plight of skinny scarves

Without fail, every year I declare the end of the Edinburgh skinny scarf epidemic, and every year it prevails. I have never met a force as strong as the Edinburgh skinny scarf, but I believe there will be one fashion trend that will blow it away… the chunky wool sock. I’m talking loud, vibrant, obnoxious woolen socks that are a staple in a mundane outfit. That being said, I am a girl who wears joggers to her lectures, so take this prediction with a pinch of salt.

Today I have learnt that there are far too many pictures of me in skinny scarves in my camera roll…

Khushi Parekh | Guides
