The Tab

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Parthivee Mukherji | Guides

If the dull Edinburgh winters are drawing your closet out to be an amalgamation of everything drab, don’t worry. According to current fashion signals, summer 2026 is shaping up to be the year Edinburgh brings back 2016 – on purpose. Not in a cut-crease, Snapchat filters, Coachella-throwback way, but with a mature older sibling vibe to it. The vibes are softer, messier and a lot more fun than the hyper-polished looks of recent years.

The transition fit 

To make a smooth move into the summer mood (and wardrobe), I envision Edinburgh to be clad in outfits that are chic yet warm.

Think baggy jeans with chunky belts, maybe some neutral tanks as the top, with loosely zipped leather jackets. It is messy, but perfectly stylish.

Overalls/dungarees

Once the uniform of 2016 era Tumblr girlies, overalls and dungarees are expected to make a quick comeback. This time, they will be worn with soft pastel cardigans, ribbed tops as an added layer for the colder days, and trainers you can actually walk in. Easy yet effortlessly chic outfits for days that involve lectures, coffee runs with friends, and light strolls around the Meadows.

I’m leaning fully into my 2016 Tumblr era

Flowy skirts with baggy sweaters

How does one herald in a bright, blue, and sunny summer with Edinburgh’s weather being so dull and damp?

The answer is to pair your cutest summer floral flowy skirt with the most oversized sweater in your wardrobe. I know this is not exactly the summer we have in mind, but come spring, I’m thinking that Edinburgh would turn creative with their ways of channelling the ‘Zara Larsson summer’ vibe. I predict this to become a staple because it works whether it is sunny, cloudy, or emotionally confusing like Scottish weather. The skirt keeps things seasonal and hopeful, and the jumper keeps you from freezing.

It is soft-grunge core, very 2016 coded, and very efficient for those (like me) who refuse to check the weather app.

My take on the flowy skirt (I know we all want to be on a beach right now)

Prints are back and men are joining in

For the past year, fashion girlies have been plagued by the ‘minimalism’ trend. But it is finally loosening its grip, and prints are predicted to take over!

Checks, stripes, polka dots – every print you can think of – will be appearing on skirts, dresses, scarves, but also on menswear. Oversized, baggy summer shirts are predicted to replace the drab neutrals – bringing back personality in summer outfits.

Proof that checks don’t need a full outfit meltdown to work

Blazers

If you want to carry something over from this year’s never-ending winter, I recommend not packing up your blazers yet. I also expect blazers to remain a summer essential. But, the catch is to make it chic and fashionable instead of it giving ‘LinkedIn core’.

Here are some ways I envision styling them – oversized blazers worn open, thrown casually over dresses or paired jeans even, with boots to dominate. Edinburgh is going to love anything that makes an outfit look intentional and fashionable while also functioning as a jacket.

Summer dresses, chunky boots, with gold belts 

Imagine a pleasant spring morning on Portobello beach – the winter chill hasn’t left our bones yet, but the sun is shining on your face and you are so ready for summer. In such a setting, a sundress paired with chunky boots, a cosy cardigan, and a gold buckle (or silver if you are a silver girlie).

Men’s summer style  

Men’s fashion is where it really veers into the 2016 era this time.

I predict Edinburgh to be in tie-dye beach shirts and flowy trousers by the end of this dreary winter.

Hovering as inspiration over all of this is the classic Harry Styles look – white, flowy trousers, a Hawaiian shirt with a plunging neckline, and a bandana loosely tied around the neck as an accessory. It’s soft, romantic, and expressive, which is exactly the type of 2016 nostalgia I want to carry over into 2026.

The quickest way to make an outfit feel very Harry-Styles-summer-coded? A bandana moment

Jewellery 

As for accessorising, the clean-girl era of barely-there jewellery is fading away. Summer of 2026 is bringing back trends like watch stacking, chunky rings, and mixed metals that give off the thrifted vintage look rather than it being clean and curated. Jewellery is set to make outfits instead of just being an accessory.

Parthivee Mukherji | Guides

Read Next

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Heriot-Watt University staff back industrial action following dispute over job cuts

Attention fourth floor warriors: This is what your Edinburgh Uni study spot says about you

Latest

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue