People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Hailey Bieber is being slammed online after revealing that one of her new Rhode face masks includes an ingredient that can irritate sensitive skin.

She shared the warning on her Instagram story a few days ago, writing: “Wanna share a tidbit about our new Caffeine Reset Mask. As someone who has super sensitive reactive skin and has perioral dermatitis and am prone to rosacea, our mask has an ingredient called VBE which helps bring blood flow to the skin.”

“So if you notice any slight flush or warmth after using, that is intentional and from that ingredient,” she continued, assuring people that it’s totally normal. However, people are calling her out for including such a “risky” ingredient for people with sensitive skin in her skincare products at all.

Vanillyl butyl ether (VBE) is a warming agent designed to heat up the skin. As explained by Inxight Drugs, it’s generally safe, but can cause mild to moderate skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, “potentially leading to redness, itching or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals”.

The ingredient is also used as a food additive to give a warm, spicy, pungent flavour, often used in spice flavours like pepper, cinnamon and ginger.

“It’s actually insane how Hailey is out here lying with zero shame, knowing it could be risky for sensitive skin, but all she cares about is selling her consumerist product,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Someone else said: “Why would an ingredient be designed to cause redness? It’s as if it was made especially to do that?”

The Caffeine Reset mask sells for a whopping £38 and is supposed to be a “cup of coffee for your face,” waking up tired skin, making you look less puffy and more awake. It says it is good for “all skin types,” and there is no mention of the warming effect or that it may not be suitable for people with sensitive skin.

In the description, it simply states that VBE is a “stimulating molecule derived from vanillin that invigorates skin to make it look more awake” and doesn’t say that it heats up or causes redness.

On social media, someone else said the “normalisation of controlled inflammation as a beauty outcome” is actually a much “deeper issue” than just this one product.

“In clinical dermatology, redness is usually treated as a symptom to calm, not something to induce. And when brands frame irritation as innovation, consumers lose the ability to distinguish between stimulation and damage,” they said. “The real conversation isn’t about one mask, it’s about how often modern products blur the line between biohacking and barrier harm… and how many people are unknowingly training their skin to stay inflamed.”

The Tab has reached out to Rhode for comment.

