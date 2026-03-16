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Louis Theroux admits surprising honest opinion of HSTikkyTokky after exposing him in Netflix doc

HSTikkyTokky has also responded to the doc

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In the new Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, the famed documentarian sat back and watched as HSTikkyTokky made a fool of himself.

Having interviewed everyone from Jimmy Savile to the Westboro Baptist Church, everyone knew that Louis Theroux was going to have an easy time with the men of the Manosphere. A few leading questions here, a few moments of silence there, and the incels were outing themselves as complete idiots. It was masterful work.

Though HSTikkyTokky is used to being called everything under the sun, in an interview on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Louis offered an incredibly nuanced take on the influencer.

He admitted: “I wouldn’t say I disliked him. I think a lot about these things, probably too much. My reactions in that journalistic sphere are more complicated than ‘I like him’ or ‘I didn’t like him’. Sorry to be really cheese pairing but there were parts of him I liked and parts of him I didn’t, to be honest.

“There’s a lot of good content, and nobody’s got a problem with the good content. He’s hard working, he looks good, he’s got charisma, he’s a talented broadcaster. So I can acknowledge all of those things, I don’t have a problem with any of those things.”

Louis was left confused by HSTikkyTokky, partly because he comes from a private school education background where critical thinking skills are developed.

“He had a good education, so it’s complicated. There’s a real work ethic there. But how meaningful is it to have a good work ethic if you’re just spending hours and hours spewing offensive pick-up lines to girls on a beach front in Marbella?” he added.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

HSTikkyTokky isn’t keen on Louis Theroux

Though Louis offered an incredibly balanced point of view, unsurprisingly, HSTikkyTokky’s was more like someone punching a wall in frustration.

“Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary…. Are Low Test men… and fat women. Angry at life … angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system,” he said.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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