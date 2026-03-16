Where you recognise new Made in Chelsea star Elys from, as she has wild Netflix past

6 hours ago

I don’t know about you guys, but I seriously feel as though I’ve been waiting for years for Made in Chelsea to return. And finally, it has. What’s more, we’re not just getting more of the same, there are fun new cast members and a trip away to kick us off. One new cast member is Elys Hutchinson, and she joins as the Made in Chelsea cast enjoy some time in Scotland.

Elys, who was born in Switzerland, is one of two new cast members joining Made in Chelsea right now. Also heading onto the show is Jules’ brother, Philip Pollard.

Prior to reality TV fame, Elys worked as a ski resort instructor and was once an Olympic skiing prospect. She’s also a model, because of course she is, and signed to her first agency aged just 13. “When I was 13, I decided to try out and Profile Models in London signed me immediately,” she said.

Elys most definitely has a face you recognise, because she’s been on reality TV a fair few times before now.

Made in Chelsea isn’t the first time Elys Hutchinson has been on reality TV

MIC should be easy for Elys. She knows the game. Elys first hit the TV world when she appeared on Too Hot To Handle on Netflix. She was on season five of the show, and won it!

She got into love triangles with guys called Hunter and Alex, and wasn’t shy in breaking Lana’s rules. Elys continued her relationship with Alex outside of the show, but they soon broke up.

She was then on season two of Perfect Match, where she explored a connection with the one and only Harry Jowsey. They had some pretty fiery arguments on the show, and Harry spoke out afterwards and said he was “drunk” and didn’t remember what happened, as he broke his sobriety on the show.

In a podcast, Harry admitted he was “a little bit drunk” during arguments with Elys, so “didn’t know what was going on” and didn’t treat her in the best way he should have. Elys them seemed to shade this comment, and posted a TikTok saying: “Imagine thinking releasing a podcast would be a good idea.”

Even before her Netflix fame, Elys was big on TikTok and had Love Islanders among her friends. All this proves is that she should be able to navigate MIC drama like a breeze.

Made in Chelsea is on E4 now. For more like this, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @elys_hutchinson.