Lorna Hajdini of JPMorgan speaks out after shocking s*x slave allegations from male coworker

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Content warning: Depictions of alleged sexual harassment and assault

JPMorgan employee Lorna Hajdini has spoken out after huge accusations of treating her coworker as a “sex slave” in a bombshell lawsuit.

In court documents accessed by the Daily Mail, an anonymous JP Morgan employee made sexual harassment allegations against a female co-worker. The man, named simply as John Doe in the suit, claimed senior executive Lorna Hajdini had been terrorising him, holding his position at the company over his head.

Several quotes that John Doe claimed Lorna Hajdini said have been revealed in this lawsuit.

‘Do you want to get promoted at year’s end or not?” Lorna is alleged to have said to him. “Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

Lorna’s coworker also alleges she forced herself onto him by performing oral sex, and scolded him for crying and pleading with her to stop.

“Stop f***ing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a f***ing douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f*** is this?”

The suit claimed: “Afraid that Ms Hajdini would act on her threats to retaliate against him, [Doe], embarrassed and humiliated, complied with her demands.”

In another encounter in late 2024, John Doe claims Lorna barraged him for not working hard enough to help support her promotion to Managing Director. She is alleged to have yelled at him and said she’d “make him pay”.

“I f***ing own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner?” she is alleged to have said. “You really think [management]… want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?… If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.”

The accused has responded to a request for comment from the New York Post, completely denying all the allegations.

“Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

JPMorgan stands by Lorna, claiming an internal investigation could not support John Doe’s claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

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