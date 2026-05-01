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Man sues ex-girlfriend after she sent their graphic s*x tapes and pics to his new partner

After the relationship soured, Kristina ‘bombarded’ her ex’s new partner with videos

Hayley Soen | News
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A man is suing his ex-girlfriend after she allegedly sent a number of explicit photos and videos to his new partner. Kristina Taylor was arrested over claims she had harassed her ex, but he convinced authorities to drop criminal charges. However now a lawsuit is involved, after she allegedly swindled her former boyfriend out of his house.

According to New York Post, 36-year-old Kristina Taylor and one of her friends tracked down her former boyfriend’s new partner and bombarded her with s*x tapes from the failed relationship last October. Kristina was then charged with sexual cyber harassment.

Her former boyfriend – who has remained anonymous – didn’t want charges against his former partner, as she would’ve faced jail for harassment. This is despite it being claimed she sent a number of x-rated photos and videos. According to MailOnline, the images included thumbnail-sized previews of his p*nis, and graphic videos of them having sex.

Man sues ex Kristina Taylor

Kristina Taylor, via Polk County Sheriff’s Office

But it’s been claimed Kristina didn’t say thank you and move on. Instead, she allegedly kicked her ex out of the $525k house he financed, according to a lawsuit. The house was reportedly in Kristina’s name, but her ex had been the one to pay for it.

The lawsuit stated he had paid $40k on a deposit and buying costs, plus roughly $5k a month for the mortgage and general upkeep. He has also claimed to have covered $18k of debts for Kristina.

Her boyfriend has claimed he has proof the house was meant to be for both of them, and would be a family home for them and her two children. They “intended to get married and purchased the property with the intention of living there as their marital home,” the lawsuit explained.

It’s since been claimed that when the relationship soured, Kristina came up with the “harassment” plan with her friend. They discovered Kristina’s ex had moved on with someone new, and the friend came up with the idea to send the new partner the x-rated videos and pictures.

As per New York Post, both women were facing two months in prison until the ex-boyfriend intervened and insisted that the pair receive no jail time, or he would refuse to cooperate with the state’s attorney. They were reportedly both offered a misdemeanour diversion program, which includes hours of community service and supervision to avoid convictions.

It’s been reported the man didn’t want jail time or a criminal record for his ex, because he respected her as a mother, and wanted to protect her kids. “I’m not trying to ruin anybody’s life, I knew I wouldn’t feel comfortable sending [her] to jail,” the 45-year-old previously told the Daily Mail.

After that, she allegedly took the house and changed the locks. Through her lawyers, Kristina Taylor has denied the claims against her.

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Hayley Soen | News
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