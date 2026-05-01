Here’s the ultimate guide to night-out events in Lancaster during Roses weekend

Fylde Bar is doing pints reduced as many pence as the number of points Lancs wins

1 hour ago

Roses is finally here! No matter whether you’re a Lancaster or a York student, what better way to celebrate this weekend than with a night out in Lancaster?

Not sure what’s on offer (or don’t want to stand in the Sugar queue to spend £17 on entry)? Here’s the ultimate list of club nights in Lancaster during this Roses weekend.

Friday 1st May

Sugarhouse: Roses Party Friday featuring Carla Monroe

Singer Carla Monroe will take to the Sugarhouse stage at 1am for the sold out Roses Party Friday. You’ll recognise her from huge dance hits Still Sleepless with D.O.D. and 17 with MK.

If you’ve got a ticket you’re guaranteed entry before 11.30pm (with the queue opening at 10pm), or you can pay £17 for entry on the door from Midnight. Re-entry is subject to capacity.

You can also buy Sugarbus tickets from the club to campus from the cloakroom. Bus one leaves at 3am with Bus two leaving at 4.15am.

Kanteena: Soliene: Roses – Friday Takeover

Soliene Events are creating the ultimate Roses Friday experience at Kanteena. Featuring Hip-hop, R&B, Reggaeton and Afrobeats tunes, we’ll be sure to see you on the dance floor.

This high energy event is ticket only, with doors opening at 10pm and final entry at midnight.

Generation Nightclub: Indie Rock special & Karaoke with DJ Ridder

Dance music not your thing? Head to Gens on Friday for their Indie Rock special. With music from Legend Deejay and Karaoke with Sugar fav DJ Riddler, this night out is not to be missed!

Got tickets for something else? The event runs 10pm-6am, so why not head over after Sugar or Kanteena.

Saturday 2nd May

Sugarhouse: Roses party Sunday Laser Show powered by Red Bull

Roses Party Saturday is arguably the biggest night out event of Roses weekend, with second release tickets selling out in less than a minute.

This year, the Sugarhouse have got a Laser Show powered by RedBull, featuring DJ Connor Morrison.

If you’ve got a ticket you’re guaranteed entry before 11.30pm (with the queue opening at 10pm), or you can pay £17 for entry on the door from Midnight. Re-entry is subject to capacity.

You can also buy Sugarbus tickets from the club to campus from the cloakroom. Bus one leaves at 3am with Bus two leaving at 4.15am.

Kanteena: Latin Night – Saturday Takeover

Don’t want to shell out £17 on Sugar? Kanteena are selling tickets to Latin Night for only £7 (and there’s still some left…). Expect to be dancing until 4am to club classics and reggaeton bangers.

This event is ticket only, with doors opening at 10pm and final entry at midnight.

Generation Nightclub: WKD Sponsored Trebs and Dancefloor classics with DJ RJH

Head down to Gens for giveaways and insane drinks deals this Saturday night for their WKD-sponsored Dancefloor Classics. Expect three-for-two on their Roses special red and white trebs downstairs til 6am, or head upstairs to dance to charts and EDM with DJ RJH.

Sunday 3rd May

Sugarhouse: Roses Party Sunday featuring Switch Disco

Taking a break from their run in Ibiza (they’re flying out after playing at Ibiza Rocks this Saturday night) British duo Switch Disco will be DJing sold out Roses Party Sunday.

If you’ve got a ticket you’re guaranteed entry before 11.30pm (with the queue opening at 10pm), or you can pay £17 for entry on the door from Midnight. Re-entry is subject to capacity.

You can also buy Sugarbus tickets from the club to campus from the cloakroom. Bus one leaves at 3am with Bus two leaving at 4.15am.

Gens: Red & White UV Party with DJ RJH and Karaoke with DJ Riddler

Lancs legends DJ Riddler and DJ RJH are teaming up at Gens this Sunday for the Red & White UV Party. If (when) Lancs win, expect half price shots and karaoke.

Fylde Bar: Roses Afterparty

Fancy staying on campus and enjoy niche deals? The Mill is offering a lively atmosphere with music, food and pints reduced by the number of points we win in pence (with a within reason caveat? I’m thinking someone’s had second thoughts looking at the current York battering…)

Plus with the event starting at 6pm, why not start your night at Fylde before heading into town to celebrate?

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

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