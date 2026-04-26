Your guide to everything Futsal ahead of the Roses Opening Ceremony at Lancaster Uni

The Opening Ceremony will be held in the Sports Hall Arena on Friday 1st May

6 hours ago

The opening fixture of Roses 2026 has recently been announced to be Futsal Men’s 1sts, and will be held in the Sports Hall Arena on the evening of Friday 1st May to officially open the 60th Roses tournament.

Despite its growing popularity worldwide, Futsal is not the most commonly watched sport, so we have compiled this trusty guide so you’ll always know what’s going on during the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony

The Roses Opening Ceremony isn’t actually the first event, but it is an incredible way to start your weekend. Futsal kicks off at 6pm on Friday 1st May in the Lancaster University Sport Centre. Tickets are available at Fixr (for Lancaster students) and start at £8 per person.

While Fustal will be the main event of the evening, there will also be entertainment before the match begins. DJ Mystikle Blue – who performed at the Commonwealth Games and Roses 2024 – will perform a live set throughout the opening ceremony. The description of the event clarifies that it is “expected to be noisy” but that “earplugs will be available on request”.

Last year’s opening ceremony was Men’s Basketball 1sts, and it was an incredible start for Lancaster who ended up being winners for a fourth consecutive year.

What is Futsal?

On the ever-trustworthy UEFA website, Futsal is described as “the FIFA-recognised form of small-sided indoor football”. The word ‘Futsal’ comes from a contraction of the Spanish ‘fútbol sala’, with ‘sala’ translating to hall… get it? Very creative for a game of football played in a hall.

Futsal is “played between two teams who each have five players on the pitch at any one time, with rolling substitutes and a smaller ball than soccer that is harder and less bouncy”. We’ll excuse the fact that they just called it soccer because that was a very efficient definition.

The general rules of football apply to futsal, with some minor changes to suit the smaller scale. A noticeable exception, however, is that “once a team has committed five fouls in one half, for every subsequent foul their opponents get a free shot at goal from the second penalty mark, ten metres out”, as per the UEFA rules.

Each half of futsal lasts 20 minutes, and the clock stops whenever the ball is out of play. Coaches can call a one-minute time-out at any point in either half.

Futsal was originally created in Uruguay in the 1930s by a teacher named Juan Carlos Ceriani who played the sport on a basketball pitch, hence the current pitch being smaller than that of a typical football pitch. In countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, and Spain, players tend to grow up playing futsal then move to football. The highly-skilled nature of Futsal lends its talents to star players such as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Coutinho.

Futsal Positions Explained

Goalkeeper

Futsal goalkeepers can handle the ball in the penalty box but also have more of an impact on outfield play than a normal football goalkeeper.

Defender

The defender is usually the last player ahead of the goalkeeper, as in football, but is also important in attacking play due to the size of the pitch.

Winger

UEFA describes the winger as being “often the most skilful and creative players” and being highly crucial in both attacking and defensive play.

Pivot

The pivot is typically the goalscorer in futsal and the most forward player on the pitch. They also are someone “that can hold the ball up with back to goal before releasing team-mates”.

Universal

Finally, the universal player performs in various outfield roles, similar to a Centre in Netball.

Tickets for the Roses 2026 Futsal Opening Ceremony are available here.

Featured image via Unsplash.

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