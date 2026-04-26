The Tab

Cards on the table: Making UNO rules around life at Lancaster University

UNO Lancaster Edition: to spice up your pres or sunny days

Zoe Lavender | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It is evident that UNO is a university student’s beloved game.

This card game served us greatly as an icebreaker in the trenches of fresher’s week as well as a mode of therapy as you can take revenge on your messy flatmates. A +4 has never felt so good…

The rules of UNO have been an online and offline discourse, spurring the official UNO accounts having to clarify rules on social media. However, these have been ignored as it seems that the people at UNO headquarters have never played the game competitively but only for supposed ‘fun’. Whatever that is.

Therefore, we have clarified some misconceptions on how to play, by creating our own special Lancaster edition. We believe these are so good, it should become an official part in the roses competition.

Cards to start

To start the game, instead of starting with the usual seven cards, everyone starts with nine cards. This is to mirror the nine collages on campus and to make the game just a smidge longer.

It is also a sneaky bonus when dealing the cards if you can give one of the players an extra card without them noticing. Beware, people may not be able to trust your ability to count and will be proven correct if this is not done wisely and carefully.

Keep the pile going

So with everyone dealt with the supposed equal number of cards, it is time to increase your pile even more.

Before starting, everyone must also pick up the number of cards that match the number of lectures and seminars they have missed that week.

To the hackers of the system, checking in without actually sitting through the whole duration does not count as attendance. Nice try though.

Hopefully this UNO advantage will give you the motivation to fix your slacking attendance or perhaps learn some new excuses as to why you can’t attend.

The ultimate question… who begins

To answer that dreaded debate, the person who most recently bought themselves a sweet treat on campus. This adds an extra justification for the absolute necessary purchase as they are able to start the game.

The next person to go is on the left of the starting player. Of course the reason being ‘Left for Lancaster’, honouring all of us university students that have travelled far and wide to attend Lancaster University.

The game will continue in the clockwise rotation for the next players, until a reverse card is used within the game.

Wilder Wildcards

These have had just some slight, minor adjustments being that any wildcard placed automatically changes the colour to red. You get no choice in choosing the colour, it is red.

After all, Roses are red. Not green. Not yellow. Not blue. Not white. It makes perfect sense.

Put your hands in the air like you care

When any coloured card labelled with a nine (not six) is placed onto the pile, everyone must grab their phone and raise it to the sky. Just like when you are in Lancaster Town and are looking for any service.

Excluding the person who placed down the nine card, the last person to grab their phone and hold it in the air above their head must pick up two extra cards.

This can be a tactical play to use against anyone who has one card remaining. There’s no rules about sabotage…

Let’s clarify some house rules – stacking…

For stacking coloured, numbered cards… only the same number and colour may be placed both at the same time. That’s it. Simple. Easy. Sorry not sorry to the toxic stackers, who clearly make it up as they go along or forget the stacking rules. This way is for the best.

Identical Wild cards can also be placed at the same time. If you are lucky enough to have two +4 then yes that does add up to eight. Similarly, this is also applied if you have two identical +2 (same colour) both can be placed at the same time, adding up to four.

To solve the debate. +2 and +2 may be placed consecutively on top of each other no matter the colour, creating the total to be +4. A +4 CAN be placed onto a +2, which brings the total to +6. However, a +2 can NOT be placed on a +4. We wish those who are a victim to these stacking rules a speedy recovery.

Winner Winner, Sugar Ticket-ya

When you are down to one card, you must shout the word “Lancs-uno”. It must be clear enough for everyone to hear, otherwise you must pick up two cards.

Yes you can place down any card (including wild cards) to win the game. The winner is whoever is left with zero cards.

Winning the game means that your sugar ticket is paid by the losers. Don’t hate the player or the rules, hate the game.

Or if everyone is too broke, which is most likely the case, lots of bragging rights about being the champion of UNO: Lancaster Edition. The ultimate winner in our eyes.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Zoe Lavender | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here are the best day trips to take from Lancaster

‘How many times can I reheat rice?’: Seven texts every Lancs student has sent their parents

The classic novel you should read based on your go-to Lancaster University study spot

Latest

Lancaster cocktail bar, Tipple, to host an after-hours-cafe

Isabella Laithwaite

Tipple cocktail bar has announced an after-hours-café

Lancaster University take the lead in the first day of pre-Roses fixtures

Erin Malik

The red roses currently sit 21.0-3.0 after the first 10 events

Man charged for assaulting Lancaster police officer with brick

Hope Rowlatt

The Lancaster man arrested for assault of police officer by throwing a brick through the driver’s seat of a police car

Investing in renewable energy puts net zero on the horizon for Lancaster University

Grace Chesworth

Lancaster University strides towards net zero through new solar farm, frequently generating 100% of its own energy

Cards on the table: Making UNO rules around life at Lancaster University

Zoe Lavender

UNO Lancaster Edition: to spice up your pres or sunny days

University of York involved in study redefining positive mental wellbeing

Shannon Downing

A new study identifies six key elements of positive mental wellbeing

The Unchosen set is real, and it used to be a hall for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church

Hebe Hancock

It’s got so much real-life history

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard and friend details ‘delirious’ final phone call before singer’s death

Hayley Soen

‘He was begging for me to come to Los Angeles’

Things you tell yourself at 2am during revision

Ihab Elradaf

The delulu really kicks off past midnight

michael jackson in concert in vienna in 1999

Michael Jackson’s shocking death was actually ruled a homicide – here’s what happened

Claudia Cox

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

What is the Rapture in Unchosen? The chilling belief driving Netflix’s cult series

Hebe Hancock

It’s pretty spooky

Spoiler from across the pond: I can’t wait a week, so here’s if Louie dies in The Pitt season two

Kieran Galpin

It wasn’t looking good at the end of episode five

erin moriarty the boys actor health

The Boys star Erin Moriarty opens up about a heartbreaking health struggle during season five

Claudia Cox

‘I started to lose the ability to walk’

Netflix

Adam’s actor explains what happened to him after Netflix’s Unchosen, because he vanished

Kieran Galpin

Shocker, he did not get a happy ending

Dr Robby

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle reveals the deeper reason Robby won’t forgive Langdon, and it’s not betrayal

Kieran Galpin

‘Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up’

Huge net worths of the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 finalists Adam, Harry, Craig and Mo

Ellissa Bain

They don’t need that paycheck

The sad reason Beverley isn’t at live I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 final in London

Ellissa Bain

She’s ‘absolutely gutted’

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table