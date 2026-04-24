Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

2 hours ago

The Palestinian student whose headscarf was compared to a “tea towel” during a Freshers’ Fair at Royal Holloway, University of London, has spoken out after the student who made the remark received a goodwill payment.

Huda El-Jamal, president of the university’s Friends of Palestine society, was stood at near her society’s stall when Brodie Mitchell told her she was “wearing a tea towel” on her head.

The comment was in reference to Huda’s Yasser Arafat-inspired keffiyah, a traditional Middle Eastern cotton headdress which is widely considered a symbol of Palestinian struggle and which Huda describes as a symbol of her faith.

Brodie, a second year law and politics student, was suspended after the incident was reported to the university and the police.

However, Royal Holloway University has since apologised for his suspension and gifted Brodie an undisclosed sum of money as a “gesture of goodwill.”

Huda has now described Brodie’s comment as a “racist, Islamaphobic attack” and claims that he has lied about the context of their encounter since his suspension. She also alleged the university succumbed to “pressure” and made a payment to save itself from “public humiliation.”

Brodie, who identifies as a non-Jewish Zionist, claimed that Huda called him a “wannabe Jew” upon seeing him at the event and questioned why he was not wearing a yarmulke or a kippah.

However, Huda has now released a video on her LinkedIn page saying that Brodie “lied about the situation” and that he has “no witness” and “no evidence.”

“He will never have evidence of this because it simply did not happen,” Huda said.

Brodie has since denied lying or committing any “racial attack”. He explained how this “narrative” has been pushed in “an attempt to regain control after the facts have come out in open court and the press.” Brodie added: ” I’ve been consistent because I’m telling the truth.”

Huda claims that she was stood talking to a friend when she noticed Brodie walking towards the Friends of Palestine stall. He was allegedly holding his phone close to his chest, leading Huda to suspect he was filming.

She says the pair made eye contact, and Brodie began walking towards her, pointed his phone at her face, laughed and asked “why do you have a tea towel on your head?”

He then allegedly walked towards the Jewish Society stand, where Huda believes his intention was to “brag about what he had just done.”

Huda says she reported the incident to campus security, the university and the police ahead of Brodie’s suspension. She now says that since his suspension was lifted, she has been subject to a “smear campaign across multiple media outlets,” with Brodie claiming she instigated the verbal confrontation.

“I now face reputational damage and I’ve been implicitly labelled as an antisemite,” Huda said.

In her video statement, she refers to interviews where Brodie allegedly described his comment as “the most polite British insult you can give.” He also used his platform to talk about his belief that universities should be using tuition fees to help vulnerable students and reduce accommodation prices.

Huda claims the university possesses a copy of Brodie’s video of the incident. She said she was allowed to remain on campus not “because of some injustice,” but because she “hadn’t done anything wrong.”

She has also called Brodie’s actions “hypocritical,” criticising the fact he has commented on how universities should use their money to reduce financial strain on students, but has still accepted compensation from Royal Holloway.

Huda believes the university “crumble[d] under pressure” when Brodie launched his lawsuit against it. Before the case was brought to court, the university and Brodie’s lawyers reached an agreement where he was paid an undisclosed sum as a goodwill payment rather than an acknowledgement of wrongdoing and the lawsuit has been dropped.

“They thought that they could quietly make a deal to save themselves from public humiliation, but I will not let that happen,” Huda said.

“I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me.”

The university says it “regrets the length of time for which he was suspended and the distress this caused him as a result.”

“Brodie Mitchell mocked my headscarf, laughed in my face, and walked away, and yet he is the one who has been compensated, he is the one who has gone on national television, he is the one whose name is attached to ideas about student welfare, while mine is attached to a smear campaign.”

“I refuse to be silent,” Huda says, “not because I want sympathy, but because the next student who walks into a Freshers’ Fair wearing a headscarf deserves better, she deserves an institution that protects her.”

Huda says she is yet to receive an apology from Brodie for his comment, or from the university for their actions.

In a statement to The London Tab, Brodie Mitchell said: “This is not an isolated incident but the latest escalation in a sustained campaign of hostility I’ve faced. I have never committed any ‘racial attack.’

“The claim is false and has been weaponised to smear me, silence support for Israel, and pressure the university. This began after I expressed interest in joining the Israel Society committee. The individual behind the latest social media post gathered hundreds of signatures specifically to block its ratification. Since then, Zionist and Jewish students – including myself – have faced coordinated targeting: Photos shared in activist group chats, verbal abuse on campus, and worse.”

Brodie continued: “I am proud to be a Zionist who loves Israel. I’ve visited twice in the last year, including Palestinian areas like Bethlehem, and saw the reality on the ground. The keffiyeh is a political symbol, not a faith article for everyone who wears it – adopted widely in the West as anti-Israel fashion.

“I’ve debated respectfully with Muslim students on campus, including Afghans and others who wave and say hello daily. Calling out extremism is not Islamophobia or racism. Judging people by skin colour is despicable; I reject that entirely. Labelling legitimate criticism of groups that support Hamas as “hate” minimises real racism and real anti-Muslim hatred.

“This is not about Palestine – it’s personal vendetta dressed up as activism. Many students, Jewish and non-Jewish, no longer feel safe on campus because of this environment.

“I have never lied about the original encounter. It’s essential to note, I have never named this individual in ANY press interviews or on my own social media. Her name only appeared in reporting because it was stated openly in High Court proceedings.

“Police and the university are fully aware of the ongoing death threats, doxxing, ‘you need to get jumped’ comments, address leaks, and real-world abuse I’m now facing after the latest public video naming me as an ‘attacker’ – a clear breach of the Non-Contact Agreement.”

Brodie explained his desire for free speech, explaining: “I support robust free speech on campus, even views I strongly disagree with. But inciting violence, doxxing British students, and turning student politics into targeted harassment crosses every line. Student societies that enable this should face consequences – not protection.

“I will continue my studies, prepare for exams, and return to beautiful Israel soon to engage with real people on the ground – Israelis and Palestinians alike – rather than armchair activists with Surrey accents playing revolutionary dress-up.

“The narrative being pushed is an attempt to regain control after the facts have come out in open court and the press. I’ve been consistent because I’m telling the truth.”

A spokesperson for Royal Holloway, University of London said: “Given the confidentiality provisions that apply, it would not be appropriate for the university to comment further on the details of this matter.

“We are enormously proud of colleagues across the university who are dedicated to supporting our students with care and compassion through difficult moments, no matter how complex or sensitive the situation.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our university community is a constant priority. A range of practical and emotional support is available to students and colleagues, with clear routes for assistance, whatever the situation or need.

“Beyond this, we are entirely committed to fostering an inclusive and safe community where every student and colleague feels valued, respected and empowered to thrive.”

Featured images via LinkedIn and Unsplash