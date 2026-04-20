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uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

Uh, Oxbridge could potentially be fined £50 million

Claudia Cox | News
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New rules about freedom of speech are finally coming. Universities could be fined huge amounts of money if they don’t protect free speech. Here’s a guide to watch the new rules actually mean, and how much money different universities could be fined if they don’t stick to the rules.

Wait, what are the new freedom of speech laws for universities?

New rules on free speech at unis have been in the works for some time. The original bill has been altered many times, which can be a bit confusing. The Conservative government first suggested the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act back in 2021. After lots of debates and changes, the bill became a law in August 2023. However, the Labour government delayed it from being implemented. In January 2025, the government scrapped parts of the law – for instance, Student Unions now won’t have the same legal responsibilities as universities. That’s why it’s taken so long for the rules on free speech to actually change. 

So, unis have to protect “the freedom to impart ideas, opinions or information”. As of August 2025, unis need to make sure academic staff are allowed “to question and test received wisdom” and “put forward new ideas and controversial or unpopular opinions”. Academics should be able to do this without risking “loss of jobs or privileges”, or decreasing their chances of getting promotions. Unis also aren’t allowed to get victims of misconduct (such as bullying or sexual harassment) to sign NDAs (non-disclosure agreements).

The UK government had just confirmed how these rules will actually be enforced. As of April 2027, academics and other members of staff who feel a uni hasn’t stuck to these rules will be able to complain directly to the Office for Students (OfS). This is different to how formal complaints usually work – if students have a grievance, they must complain to the uni first.

How much could my uni be fined?

If the OfS decides a uni hasn’t protected freedom of speech, they can fine the uni £500,000, or up to two per cent of the uni’s income. This amount would vary hugely depending on the uni. For instance, Oxbridge and other leading Russell Group unis rake in billions each year, so could be fined millions of pounds. To give you a rough idea of how much money universities could theoretically be fined, here are the 10 UK universities with the highest incomes in 2024, then two per cent of that income.

10. University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow

Income of £958,614,000. Potential fine of £19,172,280

9. University of Leeds

Income of £1,054,190,000. Potential fine of £21,083,800

8. University of Bristol

Income of £1,091,888,000. Potential fine of £21,837,760

7. King’s College London (KCL)

Income of £1,269,668,000. Potential fine of £25,393,360

6. Imperial College London

Income of £1,329,440,000. Potential fine of £26,588,800

5. University of Manchester

Manchester Uni's fancy-looking John Rylands Library

Manchester Uni’s fancy-looking John Rylands Library

Income of £1,364,783,000. Potential fine of £27,295,660

4. University of Edinburgh

Income of £1,433,831,000. Potential fine of £28,676,620

3. University College London (UCL)

Income of £2,074,584,000. Potential fine of £41,491,680

2. University of Cambridge

Income of £2,630,784,000. Potential fine of £52,615,680

1. University of Oxford

Income of £3,054,211,000. Potential fine of £61,084,220

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More on: Oxbridge Politics Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News
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