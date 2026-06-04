Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

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Thanks to the likes of Connor Franta, Troye Sivan, Mark Miller, and Ethan Hethcote, YouTube was ground zero for queer youth finding themselves.

You’re not gay if you haven’t searched for coming out stories on YouTube, and for a lot of queer youth, it was MarkE Miller and Ethan Hethcote that proved not all gay origin stories end in heartbreak, shame, and ostracisation.

In case you’re not in the know, Mark and Ethan were in a relationship for around five years. Their vlog-style YouTube content was aspirational, with many queer people crediting them with coming out.

One person wrote on Twitter recently: “Flashbacks to my earliest use of YouTube watching literally every ‘my coming out story’ video I could as research to prepare before I did it.”

“I used to cry because of how much watching their videos made me want a boyfriend,” another said.

If you remember them, then you qualify for a veteran's discount 😊 pic.twitter.com/xFsQV4U34r — MV. (@Mv_4u) May 28, 2026

Mark Miller and Ethan Hethcote broke up in 2018

After making us believe that love was possible, Ethan Hethcote and Mark Miller shattered that illusion when they broke up in 2018. They did the mandatory YouTube breakup video, but it was shockingly chill. No beef detected.

“This is such a positive move for both of us and there’s no black and white – it’s not like we’re together or we’re not together. It’s just like, we’re just people. We’re really good friends, and we’re best friends, and I just want both of us to listen to ourselves and respect each other enough to let us make big decisions in life,” Mark said. “Now I’m getting a little teary-eyed.”

I’m still very much devastated.

What’s Ethan Hethcote up to now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Hethcote (@ethanhethcote)

Following their breakup, sending them both in different directions, Ethan seemingly ditched the twink aesthetic for the gym. He’s now covered in tattoos and very, very fit.

Though still a content creator with over 230k followers on Instagram, Ethan is not a vlogging YouTuber anymore. Instead, he’s a lifestyle influencer with his own storefront, flogging his own clay creations which he made in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The items, which include vases, mugs, and bowls, are mega pricey.

But he’s not a one-trick pony. Ethan also makes cash as a tattoo artist, using his own body as a portfolio, and he further uses his body for another venture: OnlyFans. Charging $7.99 a month, Ethan’s OF currently has 155 videos, 617 pictures, and 470 text posts. His niche seems to be kink-play, because his Twitter is full of pictures of him bound and tied with rope.

He appears to be single.

Mark Miller is still on YouTube

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Miller (@marke_miller)

Meanwhile, Mark Miller has stuck with what he knows: Vlogging on YouTube. He’s still incredibly active on there, with 632k followers. Recent vlogs include “A message to all gay men” and “I am a bad boyfriend.”

Mark has also undergone a bit of a transformation since his days with Ethan, seemingly shedding the muscle for a leaner approach to fitness.

Outside of YouTube, Mark also has a storefront where he sells his photography pictures and a few pieces of merch – but that’s not his only cash flow. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he’s also on Patreon as a quasi-OnlyFans replacement.

Unlike his ex, Mark is now in a new relationship.

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Featured image credit: Instagram