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Inside Lamine Yamal relationship brother Keyne

Inside World Cup winner Lamine Yamal’s adorable relationship with his iconic little brother Keyne

He is basically Spain’s mascot now

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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It’s basically impossible to think about Spain’s World Cup win without thinking about Lamine Yamal‘s little brother, Keyne. Sure, Lamine lifted the trophy and became one of the youngest stars to ever win both the Euros and the World Cup, but three-year-old Keyne somehow managed to steal plenty of the attention too.

From shouting “Vamos!” in the stands to running onto the pitch for hugs after the final, Keyne has become everyone’s favourite in his own right. But beyond all the viral moments, it’s actually the relationship between the brothers that everyone can’t get enough of.

Here’s everything we know about Lamine Yamal’s relationship with his little brother Keyne.

Keyne is Lamine Yamal’s much younger half-brother

@vvc6602

Yamal’s Little Brother Always Makes Him Smile❤️#lamineyamal #lamineyamal💎 #fcbarcelona #tiktokcampaign #soccer

♬ original sound – Vvc66

Keyne was born in September 2022 to Lamine’s mum, Sheila Ebana, after she and Lamine’s dad, Mounir Nasraoui, had gone their separate ways years earlier. The brothers share the same mum and have an age gap of more than 15 years.

Lamine has spoken openly about growing up in difficult circumstances and said seeing Keyne have a different childhood means everything to him.

Speaking on the Resonancia de Corazón con José Ramón de la Morena podcast, he said, “I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place. Now, I see my mother happy. I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted. And that’s what makes me happiest.”

Earlier, he also told Spanish radio station Cadena SER, “Look, my mum had me when she was 16. My dad also had to go out and look for a life.”

Lamine said Keyne ‘feels like my son’

Inside Lamine Yamal relationship brother Keyne

via Lamine Yamal/Instagram

If you’ve ever seen them two together, it’s actually not hard to understand why people say Lamine is basically a second parent to his little brother.

After Spain’s World Cup round of 32 win, Lamine was asked about seeing his family celebrate from the stands. As per The Athletic, he said “I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of.”

He then added, “My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son.”

Keyne has been by Lamine’s side for loads of career milestones

Even though he’s only three, Keyne has already been there for loads of the biggest moments in Lamine’s career. He’s celebrated with him after Spain won Euro 2024. Then joined him on the pitch at Barcelona matches. He also walked the Ballon d’Or red carpet in Paris. Keyne has even appeared at his contract signing. And, of course, he celebrated Spain winning the World Cup.

At Barcelona games, he’s often been spotted kicking a football around on the pitch before or after matches. He’s also become friends with Barcelona’s mascot, CAT, and people love seeing the two playing together.

He completely stole the show at the World Cup

As Spain made its way to the World Cup final, Keyne slowly became one of the tournament’s unexpected stars.

First, he went viral after cameras caught him celebrating Spain’s win over Austria by repeatedly shouting “Vamos!” with his arms in the air.

Then, after Spain beat Argentina in the final, he somehow managed to steal the spotlight all over again. He was photographed hugging Lamine, holding the World Cup trophy, playing football on the pitch, lying in the gold confetti and even trying on a police officer’s hat.

The BBC described him as “one of the unexpected breakout stars of the 2026 tournament”, and everyone seemed to agree.

He’s become a little social media star too

@espnfc

Lamine’s little bro 😭🤣 #lamine #fifa #worldcup #lamineyamal💎

♬ original sound – ESPN FC

Keyne pops up all over Lamine’s TikTok, where the footballer regularly shares funny videos of them. They’ve filmed dances, special handshakes and loads of wholesome family moments. One viral clip shows Keyne driving around in a tiny toy Mercedes.

He’s also had a few accidental viral moments away from football. During a family trip to Topgolf, Lamine shared a video of Keyne getting frustrated after missing the golf ball before running off across the range. Another clip showed him completely ignoring a fan who offered him a fist bump.

Basically, without even trying, Keyne has become one of football’s most lovable little side characters. But judging by everything Lamine has said, the best part for him is simply getting to watch his little brother grow up happy.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Gongora/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Sport World Cup
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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