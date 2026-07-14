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Fight me if you disagree: The 14 hottest players at the 2026 World Cup are irrefutable

Warning: Lethal face cards

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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The World Cup is obviously a battle to prove which country is best at football, but it’s also a collection of some of the hottest men you’ll ever see.

Footballers being massively fit is nothing especially new, especially in England – David Beckham built an entire brand from it. But the options can turn a little stale if you’re staring at the same dozen faces year-round, which is why the World Cup is such a delight. Oh, and patriotism. Whoops.

I can’t speak to the best of the best when it comes to teams and sport, but eye candy is another thing entirely.

Keito Nakamura

Japan’s Keito Nakamura is pretty both on and off the pitch, as evidenced by his multiple magazine covers for the likes of Ana and GQ.

Relationship status: Currently single

Jude Bellingham

You can’t talk about hot World Cup players without paying tribute to England’s current golden boy, Jude Bellingham. I’ve seen this man’s ass on Twitter more than I’ve seen some of my family members, not that I’m complaining.

Even if you remove the abs, the veiny legs, and what could only be described as a stroppy golden retriever energy, Jude just seems like a solid dude.

Relationship status: Taken, dating influencer and model Ashlyn Castro.

Milad Mohammadi

Iran’s entire World Cup team were seemingly pulled straight from fashion catwalks, but Milad Mohammadi is another breed. Who doesn’t love a strong Roman nose and dazzling blue eyes?

Relationship status: Married

Noni Madueke

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A post shared by Noni Madueke (@nonzinoo10)

Another Brit, Noni Madueke has the kind of facial structure looksmaxxers pay enormous money for.

Relationship status: Single

Leandro Paredes

Simply put, this man is beautiful. It’s going to be really hard when Argentina face off against England; my loyalties will be torn.

Relationship status: Married with three kids, damn

Lucas Bergvall

Much like our Jude, Lucas Bergvall has gone viral on Twitter for one very cheeky reason: Dat ass. People just can’t get enough of him, and he’s since been declared the white boy of the month.

Relationship status: Dating model Mackenzie Medlock

Richard Ríos

There are two versions of Richard Ríos on the internet right now. The first looks like a normal dude, but in some pictures, he looks like he jumped straight from the pages of a BookTok rec. The tattoos and his facial structure are chemically changing my brain rn.

Relationship status: Dating model Madu Carvalho

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi looks like he should play rugby over football (compliment).

Relationship status: Married to actress Hiba Abouk

Ferran Torres

Spain player Ferran Torres is proof that a good haircut changes a man completely. He needs to stick with the longer hair.

Relationship status: Single

Lionel Messi

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A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

I cringe even writing this, but there’s no denying that Lionel Messi is daddy to a T. He’s gotten better with age, but I also might just have my money goggles on – he’s worth $1.1 billion.

Relationship status: Married to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo. Aw!

Cho Guesung

K-pop stars have taken the world by storm, and while they are stunning, K-football players are even better. South Korea’s wonder boy, Cho Guesung, is an easy example.

Relationship status: Unconfirmed.

Jackson Irvine

This man is a Disney princess if I ever saw one. He’s also the most Australian-looking man I’ve ever seen, which I guess makes sense because he plays for Australia. Still, I would like to be the shrimp on his barbie.

Relationship status: Married.

Djed Spence

Djed Spence is an example of when peak vibes meets hot guy. All England needs to do to win the whole thing is have Djed flash that smile at the ref.

Relationship status: Taken.

Erling Haaland

Look, before you crucify me, I understand that Erling Haaland is a somewhat acquired taste. He’s not traditionally attractive, but when you combine his aggression on the pitch with his goofball energy off it, magic happens.

I saw someone on TikTok say he’s hot in a “Prehistoric way”, and I have to hard agree.

Relationship status: Dating Isabel Haugseng, but secretly in love with Jude Bellingham for sure.

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Featured image credit: Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Soccer Images/Shutterstock and Matias J Ocner/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

More on: Sport Viral World Cup
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

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