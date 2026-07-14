Heriot-Watt closes Clearing to Scottish students after filling funded places

The Edinburgh based university confirmed that Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses

1 hour ago

Heriot Watt University has announced that it will not accept applications from Scottish students through Clearing this year, meaning those seeking late entry places will be unable to apply through the system.

The Edinburgh based university confirmed that Scottish applicants will not be able to access Clearing for any of its courses. This affects students who may have planned to use the process after receiving their exam results or changing their university choices.

Due to Scotland’s free university tuition system, the Scottish Government caps the number of university places available to Scottish students. These places are funded by the Scottish Funding Council.

Clearing provides an opportunity for students to apply for remaining university places if they do not secure their original choice or decide to alter their plans. The decision comes as Scottish universities face growing financial pressures, including increased costs and changes to funding.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on students who rely on Clearing as an alternative route into higher education. Some fear that fewer available places could create additional difficulties for those whose circumstances change during the application process.

Heriot Watt said its Clearing helpline will continue to offer guidance and support to students exploring other options. The university will still accept applications from students elsewhere in the UK and from international applicants.

The move highlights the wider financial challenges facing Scotland’s higher education sector as universities work to balance sustainability with maintaining access to education.