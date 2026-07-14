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Radio 1’s Big Weekend may be in Cardiff next year – here’s who uni students want to hear

If the rumours are true, Cardiff could be getting the biggest party in the UK next summer

Christa Heinlein | News
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Whispers have been circulating online that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend could be heading to the Welsh capital next year. Although nothing’s been confirmed by the BBC just yet, festival pages have already started fuelling speculation that Cardiff is next in line.

Naturally, we had one important question to ask Cardiff Uni students: Who absolutely has to be on the lineup?

From pop royalty to indie icons and artists guaranteed to soundtrack every summer house party, here’s what students had to say.

Olivia Dean for the summer afternoon, laying in the park vibes 

@heyjudecam

Only have a couple minutes 🎤 #oliviadean #coupleminutes #marlaypark #dublin #concert

♬ original sound – Jude Cam

Plenty of Cardiff Uni students said they’d love to see Olivia Dean take to the Big Weekend stage, bringing a more laid-back vibe before the evening headline acts. With songs like I’ve Seen It, The Hardest Part and Nice to Each Other, she’s become a firm favourite for anyone whose Spotify Wrapped leans a little more soulful than party anthems. 

Sometimes the best festival moments aren’t the loudest, and some Olivia Dean songs would be exactly the kind of feel-good, sunshine-filled break everyone needs before heading back into the crowds.

Zara Larsson as the perfect summer kick-off

If there’s one artist guaranteed to get the crowd screaming every word, it’s Zara Larsson.

With a whole track full of pop anthems like Midnight Sun, Lush Life, Symphony and Never Forget You, she’s the kind of act that somehow appeals to everyone – from first years who need a soundtrack for pres to final years pretending they’re too cool for mainstream pop.

Whether you’re there for the nostalgia or her newer music, a Zara Larsson set feels like one of those festival moments where the entire crowd ends up singing louder than the speakers.

Fred again.. for the afters

@logaanxo

G6 😮‍💨🪩🕺🏽 #fredagainagainagain #again #usb002 #eastendstudios @Fredagainagain

♬ original sound – Logan

Every festival needs that one set where everyone loses their minds, and for Cardiff students, that’s Fred again.

Whether you’re actually into house music or not, his name came up over and over again, so it’s safe to say that everyone would have an unforgettable night. We’re not saying it’s guaranteed to happen, but we’re also not saying we wouldn’t be screaming the whole time. 

Give us some variety

Not every suggestion was a current chart-topper.

There was a wide variety, with artists including:

  • Sam Fender
  • Zach Bryan
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Fontaines DC
  • Florence + The Machine

Of course, Welsh artists deserve the spotlight too

Students were also keen to see local talent getting a proper moment. Names like Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bwncath, Candelas, Swnami and Stereophonics were also all mentioned by Cardiff students. It’s only fair that Wales should be properly represented!

If Cardiff students had complete control, the dream lineup would somehow include Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, Fred Again, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Sam Fender and more. 

For now, Cardiff will have to wait and see whether the rumours become reality. Until then, students can continue building fantasy lineups and convincing themselves they’ll definitely get tickets the first time around.

We’ll see you in the queue!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @zaralarsson @oliviadeano and TikTok @vanmcannz

Christa Heinlein | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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