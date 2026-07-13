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Love Island’s Lola revealed her dream job and viewers are calling it ‘disgusting’

Fitzy’s reaction said it all

Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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While many Love Islanders dream of PLT collabs or Insta followers, it seems like Lola wants to go down a different path – and it’s got the internet talking.

In a now-viral clip from Saturday’s Unseen Bits, Lola Deal was asked by partner Sean “Fitzy” Fitzgerald about her dream job.

The controversial star went on to reveal that she has always dreamt of being a pathologist, explaining that she wants to “chop open dead people and find out why they died”.

via ITV

The bizarre interaction has racked up over a million views on TikTok, with viewers sharing mixed reactions to Lola’s deadpan declaration.

One user commented: “She said it in the coldest way without blinking I’d be scared, no wonder Zumba [sic] is screaming in his sleep.”

Others added: “Are we sure she wasn’t meant to be the main actress in the Obsession movie.”

“Definitely saying that while staring at Julia.”

@dfkmuk

lola reveals her dream job to sean #LoveIsland #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – Ryan

The 28-year-old former detective and University of Portsmouth graduate has been coupled up with Gaelic football star Sean in one of the villa’s most talked-about pairs. After dropping the “L-bomb” just two weeks into the show, the couple ultimately volunteered themselves to be dumped last night by Lorenzo and Julia.

via TikTok @dfkmuk

However, it hasn’t been always smooth-sailing for the loved-up duo. Lola and Casa Girl Julia’s rivalry has been one of the series’ most controversial topics, and even led to ITV being hit with over 500 Ofcom complaints following the episodes aired from July 2nd to July 6th.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV and Instagram @loladealx

More on: Celebrity Love Island Reality TV
Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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