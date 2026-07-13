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Homes evacuated as huge wildfire continues across Wales in Conwy, Gwynedd and Flintshire

The fire began on Sunday morning

Sienna Wilson | News
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A major incident has been declared after a huge wildfire forced residents to evacuate their homes in Conwy, Gwynedd and Flintshire, Wales.

The fire began on Sunday morning in the Sychnant Pass area, leaving roads closed and members of the public evacuated in nearby areas. Images show huge areas of the mountain blackened and smouldering, with over 200 acres impacted.

According to WalesOnline, Sychnant Pass Road has been closed in both directions due to the fire between Dwygyfylchi and Llechwedd turn-off.

via SWNS

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service released the following statement at 2.30pm today (July 13th): “Crews continue to fight fires at Conwy Mountain near Capelulo, Braichmelyn Forestry, Bethesda and at Rhinogydd mountain range, near Harlech.

“Crews are in attendance and actively monitoring the situation of the fire located in the Rhinogydd mountain range above the village of Llanbedr. The fire is likely to be burning for some time, and we’d continue to appeal for people to keep away from the area. At Brynford, Halkyn Mountain, the fire have now been brought under control and crews have been stood down.

“We are aware that some members of the public are continuing to enter the affected [area] near Capelulo despite repeated safety warnings. We urge people to stay away from Conwy Mountain and surrounding areas. Public access can hinder emergency operations, create additional safety risks and impact our ability to respond effectively.

“We would like to thank local communities for their continued support and co-operation, as well as our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.”

wildfire in Wales

via SWNS

Drone footage shared on Facebook shows the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service working tirelessly to bring the blaze on Conwy Mountain and the backs of Penmeanmawr under control.

A statement issued by Conwy Council read: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to colleagues at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) and North Wales Police (NWP) for their continued dedication and tireless efforts in responding to the wildfire at Sychnant Pass.

“The incident remains ongoing and is being managed through a coordinated multi-agency response involving the emergency services and partner organisations, working together to keep local communities safe.

“The council is currently supporting residents who were evacuated from their homes. While some families have been able to stay with relatives or friends, we arranged accommodation for a number of households and continue to provide assistance where needed.”

via SWNS

It continued: “Our priority is ensuring that those affected receive the support they need during this time, and staff are available at our rest centre at Conwy Business Centre.

“We will continue to work closely with partner agencies and offer help to residents until NWFRS advises that it is safe for people to return to their homes.”

Featured image via SWNS

Sienna Wilson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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